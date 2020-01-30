Samsung Beats Apple to Bring 5G Tablet With the Launch of Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Highlights Samsung launches world’s first 5G enabled tablet in its home market South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G goes on sale for KRW 999,990 starting January 30

Key specs include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 7,040mAh battery

Samsung has officially announced the launch of the world’s first 5G tablet in its home market, South Korea. The electronics giant unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 5G on Thursday which is actually an upgrade to the existing Galaxy S6 model. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go sale in South Korean markets starting January 30. The device will retail for KRW 999,900 in a single 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. Samsung is also offering a number of discounts for early customers that include a customers including a discounted keyboard Book Cover, Whitestone protective glass, limited edition S-Pens and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Price, Features, Specifications

Samsung announced the news of the release in a blog post detailing some of the key specifications of the upcoming tablet. It is basically a standard Galaxy Tab S6 except for the addition of a new Qualcomm X50 5G modem instead of the X24 modem that supports the LTE

version. The other key features and specifications of the new device remain unchanged from the older Tab S6 model released late in 2019. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and will come in single configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G will support a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED HDR panel with a 1600 x 2560 resolution for 287ppi. Samsung also brings in AKG-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, apart from an S Pen stylus. In camera department, the Tab S6 5G is mated to a 13MP main camera on the rear and another 5MP selfie camera on the front. Powered by Android OS, the device is juiced by a hefty 7,040 mAH battery.

Galaxy Tab S6 5G Worldwide Release

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 G5 is currently South Korea exclusive. Samsung hasn’t revealed any global launch plans as of yet but the first 5G tablet is a big deal and will likely be shown at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. More information on the international release can be expected then.