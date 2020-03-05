Realme 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, To Start at Rs 12,999

Going by this leak, we can assume the Realme 6 to start at Rs 12,999 for the base variant and the price could go up to Rs 14,999 or Rs 15,999 for the high-end model with 128GB of internal storage

By March 5th, 2020 AT 9:58 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Realme likely to launch the Realme 6 at Rs 12,999 in India
    • The first sale of the handset will be on March 11
    • Realme will be launching the devices today at 12:30 PM

    Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India today. Yesterday, Realme hinted the price of the Realme 6 would not be the same as the Realme 5 because the phone has several major upgrades. In fact, the company went ahead and claimed that Realme 6 is the ‘New Pro‘. A new leak now shows that the Realme 6 will start retailing at Rs 12,999 in India and the first sale of the device will be on March 11. The leak comes directly from Flipkart which has placed an ad of Realme 6 on Google Search with key specs and of course the pricing. Confirmed specifications of the Realme 6 include 64MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz screen and punch-hole screen on the front.

    Realme 6 Price in India to Start at Rs 12,999

    Realme has been giving hints regarding the price of the Realme 6. Realme’s ‘Number’ series always took on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series in terms of specs and pricing. But this time around, Realme is adding several major upgrades to the Realme 6 when compared to the Realme 5. Going by this leak, we can assume the Realme 6 to start at Rs 12,999 for the base variant and the price could go up to Rs 14,999 or Rs 15,999 for the high-end model with 128GB of internal storage.

    The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, could start at Rs 14,999 since it is also expected to come with various upgrades over the Realme 5 Pro. It will be interesting to see which 64MP camera sensor Realme uses on these phones. However, we suggest you to take this news with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation.

    Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: Confirmed Specifications and Features

    The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will offer 64MP quad-camera setup on the back featuring 64MP primary lens, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens and ultra macro lens. On the front, both the phones are expected to come with a primary 32MP selfie camera shooter. The Realme 6 Pro will have two selfie cameras. And yes, both the phones will offer 20X digital zoom feature.

    The Realme 6 Pro is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas the company might go for a traditional rear-mounted scanner for the Realme 6. Both the phones will pack IPS LCD screens with 90Hz refresh rate and 30W Flash Charge will also present.

    The Realme 6 is rumoured to ship with MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, while the Realme 6 Pro will have the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Nasa

    Will go in drain at that price…. With no resale or exchange value

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Government Directs Telcos to Pay Their AGR Dues Without Any Delay

    Telecom operators might face some more trouble as the Government has asked the telcos to pay their AGR dues without...

    module-4-img

    Realme 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, To Start at Rs 12,999

    Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India today. Yesterday, Realme hinted...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Hikes New SD and HD Set-Top Box Prices to Rs 1,499

    Right after implementing Trai’s National Tariff Order 2.0, leading DTH operator, Tata Sky has increased the prices of SD and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Releases Dark Mode to Android and iOS Users Globally

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 551 Plan Offers a Whopping 5GB Daily Data for 90 Days

    module-4-img

    Realme 3 Pro Update Brings VoWi-Fi Support for Airtel and Jio Users

    module-4-img

    ACT Stream TV 4K Gets Amazon Prime Video Support