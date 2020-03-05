Realme 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch, To Start at Rs 12,999

Highlights Realme likely to launch the Realme 6 at Rs 12,999 in India

The first sale of the handset will be on March 11

Realme will be launching the devices today at 12:30 PM

Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India today. Yesterday, Realme hinted the price of the Realme 6 would not be the same as the Realme 5 because the phone has several major upgrades. In fact, the company went ahead and claimed that Realme 6 is the ‘New Pro‘. A new leak now shows that the Realme 6 will start retailing at Rs 12,999 in India and the first sale of the device will be on March 11. The leak comes directly from Flipkart which has placed an ad of Realme 6 on Google Search with key specs and of course the pricing. Confirmed specifications of the Realme 6 include 64MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz screen and punch-hole screen on the front.

Realme 6 Price in India to Start at Rs 12,999

Realme has been giving hints regarding the price of the Realme 6. Realme’s ‘Number’ series always took on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series in terms of specs and pricing. But this time around, Realme is adding several major upgrades to the Realme 6 when compared to the Realme 5. Going by this leak, we can assume the Realme 6 to start at Rs 12,999 for the base variant and the price could go up to Rs 14,999 or Rs 15,999 for the high-end model with 128GB of internal storage.

The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, could start at Rs 14,999 since it is also expected to come with various upgrades over the Realme 5 Pro. It will be interesting to see which 64MP camera sensor Realme uses on these phones. However, we suggest you to take this news with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: Confirmed Specifications and Features

The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will offer 64MP quad-camera setup on the back featuring 64MP primary lens, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens and ultra macro lens. On the front, both the phones are expected to come with a primary 32MP selfie camera shooter. The Realme 6 Pro will have two selfie cameras. And yes, both the phones will offer 20X digital zoom feature.

The Realme 6 Pro is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas the company might go for a traditional rear-mounted scanner for the Realme 6. Both the phones will pack IPS LCD screens with 90Hz refresh rate and 30W Flash Charge will also present.

The Realme 6 is rumoured to ship with MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, while the Realme 6 Pro will have the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.