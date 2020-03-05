Tata Sky Hikes New SD and HD Set-Top Box Prices to Rs 1,499

Highlights Tata Sky increased new SD and HD Set-Top Box prices by Rs 100 to Rs 1,499

The DTH operator also hiked secondary SD and HD connection prices by up to Rs 200

Tata Sky loses the battle to Airtel Digital TV in the affordable Set-Top Box race

Right after implementing Trai’s National Tariff Order 2.0, leading DTH operator, Tata Sky has increased the prices of SD and HD connections. Tata Sky has been selling both SD and HD Set-Top Boxes for new customers at Rs 1,399, but after the latest revision, it will charge Rs 1,499. Notably, the price of the SD STB always used to Rs 1,399, whereas HD Set-Top Box was available at Rs 1,499 before the temporary price cut last month. Furthermore, it is also reported that Tata Sky also hiked prices of Multi TV connections. For example, the company is now charging Rs 1,399 for new SD Multi TV connection and the earlier charges used to be Rs 1,299. The new prices are already effective on Tata Sky’s website.

Tata Sky Again Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Prices

Tata Sky always competes with Airtel Digital TV when it comes to Set-Top Box prices. It has now increased the prices of both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) Set-Top Boxes. For the unaware, Tata Sky was offering both SD and HD STBs at Rs 1,399. After the latest revision, it has increased the cost of same STBs by Rs 100 taking the new price to Rs 1,499. It seems like these will be the final prices for Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes, at least for a while.

Tata Sky Also Increases New Multi TV Connection Prices

Besides the primary connection prices, Tata Sky also increased the prices of Multi TV connections. Going forward, existing Tata Sky customers can choose a secondary SD connection at Rs 1,399, up from Rs 1,299, and HD secondary connection at Rs 1,199. Earlier, HD secondary connection price was only Rs 999, so it is an increase of Rs 200 out of nowhere. The price hike of Multi TV connections was reported by DreamDTH.

Do make a note that these are the prices of Set-Top Boxes and users will have to choose the channel pack for watching channels separately.

Tata Sky STB Prices Compared to Airtel Digital TV

Now that Tata Sky has increased the prices of its Set-Top Boxes again, it makes up for comparison with Airtel Digital TV. The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel has selling industry’s cheapest STBs for a while and it continues to do so. Airtel Digital TV’s new SD connection costs just Rs 1,100, whereas an HD connection can be availed for Rs 1,300. Both the HD and SD connection prices of Airtel Digital TV have been the same for nearly a year now.

Airtel Digital TV also manages to beat Tata Sky in the Android TV STB aspect as the Airtel Xstream Box costs just Rs 3,999. Tata Sky is charging Rs 5,999 from the new subscribers for its Binge+ Set-Top Box.