RailWire Launches Welcome Dhamaka Offer for New Broadband Subscribers

RailWire, the broadband service provider, has introduced a new offer called the Welcome Dhamaka Offer for new subscribers. The plan comes at a price of Rs 1999 and offers high-speed internet of up to 50 Mbps with a subscription to nine over-the-top (OTT) apps. The offer is available only for new customers until July 31, 2023.

Details of RailWire Welcome Dhamaka Offer

The RailWire Welcome Dhamaka Offer provides new customers with access to high-speed internet of up to 50 Mbps and a subscription to nine popular OTT apps for six months. The offer is available at a price of Rs 1999 and is only applicable for new customers who subscribe to RailWire broadband on or before July 31, 2023. The included OTT apps are Zee5, Sony Liv, Discovery+, Epic On, Om TV, Fancode, Shemaroo Me, Hubhopper, and PlayBoxTV.

How to Avail of the Offer?

Customers who wish to subscribe to the RailWire Welcome Dhamaka Offer can either call on 1800-1039-139 or visit the RailWire website. The offer is exclusively for new customers, and existing RailWire customers cannot avail of this offer.

RailWire's SATRANG Unlimited Broadband Plans

Apart from the Welcome Dhamaka Offer, RailWire offers a range of unlimited broadband plans under the name SATRANG. These broadband plans come with OTT subscriptions as a value-added service. The SATRANG broadband plans start at a monthly subscription price of Rs 499 and offer up to 15 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more.

One of the best things about RailWire is that it is present across the nation. Whether the Welcome Dhamaka Offer would sit well with customers or not is something we don't know yet. You can check out other plans offered by the company by going to its website.