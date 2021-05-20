Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Vivo Y52 5G: Which One Is the Best Pick?

Poco launched its most-awaited and speculated Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone in the global market with all possible attractive features to lure in consumers. The handset comes with highlighted features like MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, massive 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate display, and a lot more. Meanwhile, Vivo has also added a new smartphone to its global portfolio recently, and now the company has launched the Vivo Y52 in the European market. The device also comes with attractive features like a MediaTek processor, massive battery, and more. Both the newly launch handsets come with almost the same specifications and confuse a lot of potential buyers. But don’t worry, we got your back; we have pitted the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Vivo Y52 5G smartphones against each other to help you with your purchase. Read more to know more.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Vivo Y52 5G: Price

The Poco M3 Pro is launched with a starting price tag of EUR 159 (Around Rs 14,100) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be up for sale at EUR 179 (approx Rs 15,900). The smartphone will be available for grabs in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

On the other hand, the company didn’t reveal the price of the Vivo Y52 5G for the European market. However, it’s expected to launch under the price point of EUR 300 mark.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Vivo Y52 5G: Display

The Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The handset also features a punch-hole cutout design to make some room for the selfie camera and offers a 90Hz refresh rate display with the DynamicSwitch feature. At the same time, the Vivo Y52 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfies camera setup. The official press release didn’t much reveal about the display specs.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Vivo Y52 5G: Performance

Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y52 5G also draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Both the smartphone are powered with the same processor which means that the performance will be almost similar but the RAM configuration might affect the performance of the latter.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Vs Vivo Y52 5G: Camera

On the camera front, Poco M3 Pro sports a triple rear-camera setup placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The camera module includes a 48MP main camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the handset offers an 8MP selfie camera that sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design.

Going with the camera specifications of Vivo Y52 5G, it also houses a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Vivo Y52 5G: Battery

Both Poco M3 Pro 5G and Vivo Y52 5G smartphones are fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support. Both the device run on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and Funtouch OS 11.x, respectively.