Poco M3 Pro 5G Official Render Reveals Design and Specs

Poco is all set to add a new 5G smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Poco M3 Pro in the global market. The company has also confirmed the launch of the handset on May 19th, but it seems that the assured launch date is not enough to stop the leaks and rumours. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the smartphone that has also appeared on certifications websites. Now in the latest development, the company has teased a poster image of the handset revealing key specifications and design of the phone. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed specifications and features of the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Confirmed Features

Poco Global, on its Twitter handle, shared a teaser poster of the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The official poster of the handset seems in line with the leaked renders that surfaced on the web earlier. The official render image confirms that the handset will feature a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear panel of the phone. Just below the camera placement, the company has also embedded POCO branding.

The image also shows a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. The company has also confirmed that the handset will weigh 190 grams and will be 8.92mm thick. So far, Poco has already announced that the handset will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch design and 90Hz refresh rate.

Going with the previous report, the smartphone is said to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity processor with 5G connectivity support. However, the handset is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor based on a 7nm process. It is said to arrive with a bigger RAM configuration than the vanilla variant.

Earlier, Poco already confirmed that the upcoming Poco M-series smartphone is going to ship with a 48MP triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset will be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. The smartphone was recently listed on the IMEI database, revealing some of the features. We know almost everything about the Poco M3 Pro 5G; it would be interesting to see at what price point the company is planning to launch the device.