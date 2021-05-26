Oppo Reno6 Z 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Ahead of Launch

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno6 series in the home country tomorrow, as per the official confirmation. The upcoming smartphone series will include the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and the Reno6 Pro+. The company is also expected to launch the Reno6 Z 5G smartphone that comes with model number CPH2237. In the latest development, the smartphone has been listed on Thailand’s NBTC with the same model number hinting towards an imminent launch. Recently the handset was also listed on Malaysia’s SIRIM certification website, revealing some of the details. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest listing of the Reno6 Z 5G smartphone.

Oppo Reno6 Z 5G NBTC Listing

According to Thailand’s NBTC certification site, the Reno6 Z 5G was listed on the website with model number CPH2237. The listing didn’t reveal much about the handset, but it has been confirmed to be the predecessor of Reno5 Z. Besides, no information about the smartphone has been revealed in terms of specifications and features. To know more about the Reno6 Z 5G, we need to wait until tomorrow’s launch.

Meanwhile, the latest report from TechRadar has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 6 series is going to launch in India in July. However, it’s still uncertain which phones are going to debut in the Indian market. Oppo launches the four devices in the Reno 5 series – Oppo Reno5 4G, Oppo Reno5 5G, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G. It seems that only Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G makes its way to India; we can expect the same considering the previous launch.

Oppo Reno6 Specifications

Thanks to the certification websites, we get to know some details about the specifications of the Oppo Reno6 series. According to the report, the Reno6 will arrive with a flat back design similar to the iPhone 12. On the other hand, the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ is expected to launch with a curved design. All three devices are said to feature a punch-hole camera setup to make room for the selfie camera sensor.

The Reno6 Pro+ is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and packs a 50MP quad-camera setup with IMX766 primary sensor. At the same time, the Reno6 Pro model is said to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone might feature a 64MP quad-rear camera setup with an LED flash.