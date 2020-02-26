Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Feature 64MP Quad-Camera Setup on the Back, Company Confirms

Oppo details the Reno Pro 3 camera specifications and features on its promotional page along with colour options

By February 26th, 2020 AT 5:19 PM
    Highlights
    • Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature 44MP dual-selfie camera setup and 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear
    • The device will be available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colours
    • Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2

    The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is slated for a launch in India on March 2 and the company is teasing features and specs of the handset in bits and pieces. In its dedicated official page on the website, the Chinese phone maker revealed camera specifications and features of their upcoming device. The company also teased new colour options which it will be available for purchase after the release. Oppo’s Reno 3 Pro was originally released in China last December with 5G support. Oppo is releasing the non-5G version of their device in the Indian market. The smartphone also comes with several changes when compared to the Chinese version.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Confirmed Features and Specifications

    The promotional page reveals the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a dual punch hole camera on the front. The device will sport a 44MP ultra-clear main camera along with a 2MP depth of field lens. The Chinese version of the device sports a single 32MP camera on the front. The features of the selfie camera include “Dual Lens Bokeh” which company claims achieves binocular bokeh effect with sharper edges and background gradients. Another interesting feature is “Ultra Night Selfie Mode” that uses multiple shots to create an ideal image.

    On the rear, the Reno 3 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup. The camera configuration on the device includes 64MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto lens, 2MP mono lens and 8MP ultra-wide lens. This is again an upgrade from the 48MP primary camera in the Chinese version.

    The page also lists the Reno 3 Pro will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White colour options. Other key specs remain unknown at this moment, but the renders on the page reveal volume rockers on the left edge and the power button on the right. There is no rear fingerprint sensor, meaning the device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Previously, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro leaked in live images bearing a display sticker that confirmed some of the other specs. The images revealed 44MP dual punch hole camera setup, 64MP quad-camera setup with 20x zoom, 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage and lastly 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. While Oppo is yet to reveal the processor information, rumours say it will be the first device to ship with the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

