Bharti Airtel Launches 3 New International Roaming Packs, Also Enhances Overall Experience

Bharti Airtel today introduced new plans for international travellers priced at Rs 799, Rs 1,199 and Rs 4,999. Besides the new plans, Airtel is also bringing new features to enhance the experience for international travellers. Airtel has included a new feature called ‘Real-Time Usage Tracking’ inside the Airtel Thanks app. International travellers can now pre-book IR packs 30 days before the travel date and the pack validity will automatically start only when the user connects to an international network. Furthermore, Airtel is also bringing ‘Global Packs’ for prepaid and postpaid customers which allows them to travel seamlessly across the world with just one pack.

Airtel Introduces ‘Global Packs’ for International Travellers

Compared to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea excel in the International Roaming (IR) packs department. In order to keep the travellers updated, Bharti Airtel has now come up with ‘Global Packs.’ As the name of the plans itself suggest, they cover the most travelled countries, allowing users to have just one pack wherever they go across the globe.

The newly launched Rs 4,999 plan is part of Global Packs itself. The plan ships with 1GB data per day, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and host country and unlimited incoming SMSes. The validity of the plan is ten days. Do make a note that Global Packs will be available to both Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers.

There are two more Global Packs for prepaid customers which fall under ‘Travel Basics’ category, while the Rs 4,999 pack comes under ‘Travel Unlimited.’ The Rs 799 Global Pack offers 100 minutes of incoming & outgoing calls to India and host country along with unlimited incoming SMSes for a period of 30 days. The Rs 1,199 IR pack comes with 1GB data, 100 minutes of incoming & outgoing calls to India and host country and unlimited incoming SMSes for 30 days. So if you want to stay active for a longer period, you can choose the Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 global packs, whereas the Rs 4,999 pack is aimed at heavy users.

Airtel Enhances User Experience for International Travellers

Alongside the new Global Packs, Bharti Airtel also introduced new features which will make the travel of users more seamless. The first feature introduced by Airtel is ‘Real-Time Usage Tracking’ with which both postpaid and prepaid users can be able to track their international roaming pack usage real-time via Airtel Thanks app itself.

Then there’s the ‘No Unwanted Data Usage’ functionality. As the name itself explains, once the IR pack benefits are exhausted by the customer, data services would be barred to protect against ‘ANY’ unwanted charges due to over-usage. Customers can take another pack or a top-up through Airtel Thanks app.

Next up, we have Enable/Disable IR service with single touch functionality. Available only to Airtel postpaid customers, it allows the users to enable to disable their IR service with just one click through the Airtel Thanks app.

Lastly, Airtel international travellers can pre-book IR packs. This feature has been available to postpaid customers for a while now, but prepaid users are getting it now. Airtel prepaid customers can now purchase an IR pack up to 30 days prior to their actual date of travel. The pack validity will start only after they connect to an international mobile network.