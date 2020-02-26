Oppo A31 With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 6GB of RAM Officially Listed

Highlights The Oppo A31 has been listed on official India website of the company

The phone is confirmed to arrive with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Oppo India yet to announce the pricing of A31

Oppo A31 just went official in the Indian market, but the pricing of the device is yet to be announced. The Oppo A31 has been listed on the official website with complete specifications ahead of the launch. As the rumours suggested, the Oppo A31 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset rocks 12MP triple camera setup and it will be backed by a 4230mAh battery. Just a couple of days ago, Oppo India said that the ‘A’ series played a major role in company’s year on year growth of 88.4%. Besides Oppo A series, the Chinese company also launches devices under Oppo F and Oppo Reno series in the country. The Oppo A31 pricing will likely be revealed at the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launch event on March 2.

Oppo A31: Specifications and Features

Starting with the design, the Oppo A31 will be available for purchase in two colour options- Mystery Black and Fantasy White. The phone weighs around 180 grams and measures 8.3mm thick. It flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology and 89% screen-to-body ratio. Similar to other budget smartphones launched in 2019, the Oppo A31 also features a teardrop notch on the top.

At the heart of the phone, there’s the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device will be available in two configurations- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Rear cameras on the Oppo A31 include a 12MP primary sensor that works in tandem with a couple of 2MP sensors. On the front, the Oppo A31 has an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls. Connectivity options on the Oppo A31 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Micro USB port.

Oppo says the A31 will come with Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, G-Sensor/Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope and Pedometer. Lastly, the phone is backed by a 4230mAh battery and there’s no mention of fast charging by Oppo.

As noted, the Oppo A31 has been announced in India, but the company is yet to reveal the official pricing. We are expecting the prices of the Oppo A31 to come out only on March 2 alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.