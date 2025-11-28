OPPO Find X9 Gets a New Velvet Red Colour

OPPO Find X9 series, which was recently launched in India, has now been refreshed with a new colour variant. OPPO just said that the Find X9 series will now be available in a new Velve Red colour variant in India. What's remarkable about this decision is that this comes just about 10 days from the official launch of the series.









The Velvet Red Find X9 starts in India at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage configuration. The phone will be available in India from December 8, 2025, in this colour variant. However, with the bank discounts available, the price can be lowered to Rs 67,499. Apart from the Velvet Red, the phone is also available in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour variants.

OPPO Find X9 has a 7025mAh battery while the Find X9 Pro will come with a 7500mAh battery. There's support for 80W wired fast-charging, and 50W wireless charging. The device series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. There's Hasselblad camera imaging system in the phone and the Find X9 Pro also features a 200MP telephoto sensor.

The phone will come running on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. To get more information about the Find X9 series, read details from the link below.

The OPPO Find X9 series is a camera focused device. While it also focuses on the software and design, the phone will be primarily known for its camera performance in the market. This is OPPO's flagship phone series and has been performing quite well in terms of demand in India. The Find X9 series is now available in India, but the Velvet Red variant of the phone will come on December 8, 2025.