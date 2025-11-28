OPPO Find X9 Gets a New Velvet Red Colour

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Velvet Red Find X9 starts in India at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage configuration. The phone will be available in India from December 8, 2025, in this colour variant.

Highlights

  • OPPO Find X9 series, which was recently launched in India, has now been refreshed with a new colour variant.
  • OPPO just said that the Find X9 series will now be available in a new Velve Red colour variant in India.
  • What's remarkable about this decision is that this comes just about 10 days from the official launch of the series. 

Follow Us

oppo find x9 new red velvet colour

OPPO Find X9 series, which was recently launched in India, has now been refreshed with a new colour variant. OPPO just said that the Find X9 series will now be available in a new Velve Red colour variant in India. What's remarkable about this decision is that this comes just about 10 days from the official launch of the series.




The Velvet Red Find X9 starts in India at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage configuration. The phone will be available in India from December 8, 2025, in this colour variant. However, with the bank discounts available, the price can be lowered to Rs 67,499. Apart from the Velvet Red, the phone is also available in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour variants.

Read More - Apple Noida Store to Open on this Date

OPPO Find X9 has a 7025mAh battery while the Find X9 Pro will come with a 7500mAh battery. There's support for 80W wired fast-charging, and 50W wireless charging. The device series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. There's Hasselblad camera imaging system in the phone and the Find X9 Pro also features a 200MP telephoto sensor.

The phone will come running on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box. To get more information about the Find X9 series, read details from the link below.

Read More - OPPO Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

The OPPO Find X9 series is a camera focused device. While it also focuses on the software and design, the phone will be primarily known for its camera performance in the market. This is OPPO's flagship phone series and has been performing quite well in terms of demand in India. The Find X9 series is now available in India, but the Velvet Red variant of the phone will come on December 8, 2025.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

I got a replacement after previous router signal issue.. now this black one is perfect no fluctuations in speed.

Airtel Reiterates Tejas Gear Sub-Standard, Rejects Proximity Explanation: Report

rahul_yadav :

Different Bsnl Zone has different process & pricing for MCA. Some Zone provide paid MCA and some provide Free MCA

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

rahul_yadav :

That's good should be implement in All BSNL:ZONES

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

I didn't divert any calls still missed call alert sms is getting by default.

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

In south it's free no need for any activation

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments