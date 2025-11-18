OPPO Find X9, Find X9 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO Find X9 series has launched in India. The series has two devices - Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. While some of the specifications were already known, Find X9 series price is now out. The price has been carefully set by the company to compete heavily with the offerings of OnePlus and also potentially Vivo which is going to launch the X300 series very soon in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Find X9 series in India.









OPPO Find X9 Series Price in India

OPPO Find X9 series starts in India at Rs 74,999. Let's take a look at all the variant individually.

OPPO Find X9:

12GB+256GB = Rs 74,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 84,999

OPPO Find X9 Pro:

16GB+512GB = Rs 1,09,999

Both the variants of the phone will be available on sale from November 21, 2025. OPPO has also launched the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the phone at Rs 29,999 and this will be available on the OPPO e-Store. Let's take a look at the specifications.

OPPO Find X9 Series Specifications in India

Firstly, let us talk about the specifications which are similar in both phones. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will run on MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and will be powered by Android 16 out of the box. Both phones support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phones have an AMOLED infinite view display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Glass Victus 2 on top, and come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.59-inch display on the Find X9. The Find X9 Pro has a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera, whilst the Find X9 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT600 3x telephoto sensor. The main camera on the Find X9 Pro is a 50MP Sony LYT828 with OIS whilst the Find X9 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT808 camera with OIS. For selfies, the Find X9 Pro has a 50MP JN5 sensor, while the Find X9 has a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

The Find X9 Pro has a larger 7500mAh battery meanwhile the Find X9 has a 7025mAh battery. In connectivity, the Find X9 Pro supports Bluetooth 6.0 and the Find X9 has support for Bluetooth 5.4.