OneWeb Expands Connectivity Services in Europe and US

OneWeb, the global low Earth orbit (LEO) communications network, on Wednesday, announced the expansion of its connectivity services throughout Europe and the majority of the United States. The expanded network availability marks a significant step as OneWeb progresses towards global services.

OneWeb Expands Network Availability

OneWeb said the expansion, which became first active at the end of May, adds service to 37 new European countries, including Austria, Italy, France, and Portugal, as well as the entire western US coast from Washington to California, the northeast coast from Maine to Virginia, and across the Midwest. This expansion also further enhances connectivity across Canada and additional maritime regions.

OneWeb Partners with Distribution Partners

Already delivering connectivity at 50 degrees north, OneWeb has been working alongside Distribution Partners to provide community broadband solutions, cellular backhaul, corporate enterprise services, and more throughout the Arctic region, connecting locations in Alaska, Canada, the UK, and beyond.

With the recent expansion, OneWeb's partners are now expanding their services to new regions and enabling additional partners to integrate OneWeb's LEO network into their solutions.

OneWeb says as a wholesale connectivity provider, it offers its services through partners such as telecommunications companies and internet service providers. These partners can seamlessly integrate OneWeb's service into their suite of connectivity offerings, ensuring that end customers can enjoy high-speed, resilient, and low-latency internet connections, regardless of their geographical location.

OneWeb on Track to Offer Global Service

Having completed the launch of its global satellite constellation earlier this year, OneWeb is working towards offering fully global service by the end of this year. The company, in collaboration with its partners, is actively adding new ground stations and expanding its services across the globe as over 600 satellites reach their designated positions within the constellation.

OneWeb said it remains on track to complete the full global rollout of ground stations by the end of the year, solidifying its commitment to connecting the world.