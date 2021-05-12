OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed

OnePlus Watch was launched in India with the arrival of the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, 2021. During the launch, the company had announced that there would be a special Cobalt Limited Edition of the smartwatch as well, which will be launched at a later date. The OnePlus Watch comes in two basic colours – Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. Now the company has revealed the launch date of the Cobalt Limited Edition variant of the OnePlus Watch for the China market.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launch Date

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will launch on May 14 in China. The company has confirmed the launch via a post on Weibo. The images of the smartwatch and its packaging have also been revealed.

The new Limited Edition OnePlus Watch will come with a glass covering made of sapphire and don a 316L stainless steel body. There will also be a cobalt alloy frame in the middle of the smartwatch.

As per the images, it is evident that the round frame of the smartwatch will be covered in golden polish, and the straps will be dark navy green. Looking at the packaging box on the image shared by the company, it is clear that users will get an all-round ‘premium’ experience with the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

There are no other specifications available about the smartwatch. However, we expect it to be almost similar to the normal OnePlus Watch in terms of specifications. There might be a few changes, but that will only be uncovered when the company launches the smartwatch in China.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the India launch date of the smartwatch yet. But if it is launching in China, it won’t take long for the company to avail it in India. For the unaware, the standard edition of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

It comes with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage and is powered by the STM32 processor. The smartwatch can deliver performance for up to 14 days on a single charge. Further, with the fast charging mechanism, users can get a day’s worth of battery life in just 5 minutes of charging.