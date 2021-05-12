Nokia G10, G20 Appear on BIS Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

Nokia is all set to launch its new entry-level smartphone in India and it has been reported that the company is gearing up to launch Nokia G10 and Nokia G20. Numerous leaks and rumours are already popping up on the internet claiming the specifications of the handsets. We have also witnessed the handsets on various certification sites revealing some of the vital information about the phones. Now the handsets have appeared on the Indian BIS listing hinting toward an imminent launch. Let’s see what information this new listing has bought for us.

Nokia G10, G20 BIS Certification

The Nokia G10 and G20 have been listed on the Indian BIS certification site with model number TA-1334 and TA-1365. The listing was first reported by popular tipster Mukul Sharma, the certification site didn’t disclose anything about the smartphone but it suggests that the company is looking for an imminent launch in the country.

Back in March, Nokia G10 appeared on the SIRM certification site confirming the moniker. Rumours suggest that the smartphone might launch with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 along with a waterdrop notch design to make some room for the selfie camera.

Leaks also claim that the Nokia G10 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 and the Nokia G20 might draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The handsets are said to be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with expandable storage of 512GB via a microSD card. Going with the previous reports, the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 phones are said to be powered up by a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Nokia G10 also appeared on the Geekbench listing with model number TA-1334. The certification site suggests some mediocre specs. According to the listing, the smartphone is tipped to ship with 3GB RAM and run on Android 11 out of the box. The listing also claimed that the phone will have an octa-core MT6762 chipset which is the codename for MediaTek Helio G25. The smartphone has managed to score 150 points in the single-core and 858 points in the multi-core benchmark test. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything and it’s advisable to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.