OnePlus Watch Will Deliver Seamless Connectivity Between OnePlus Devices

OnePlus Watch will be launching alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, the Chinese company confirmed via a blog post today. OnePlus, which launched its first wearable device a couple of months ago, is now stepping up the game with its first-ever smartwatch called ‘OnePlus Watch.’ The smartwatch from OnePlus will boast a circular dial, at least that’s what the renders suggest. OnePlus says the smartwatch’s design will be ‘stunning and burdenless’, and it will offer seamless connectivity between OnePlus devices. And the watch will be affordable as well. OnePlus did not reveal whether the smartwatch will run WearOS or any other custom watch OS. Continue reading to know more about the OnePlus Watch in detail.

OnePlus Watch: Confirmed Features and Rumour Roundup

OnePlus says a smartwatch is the most-requested from the OnePlus Community. In the forum post, OnePlus said it would not talk a lot about the smartwatch, but it gave a glimpse at what to expect from the product. The OnePlus Watch will have a circular dial; Although OnePlus did not confirm this feature, the render image posted on OnePlus Forums reveals it.

The Chinese company promises that its first smartwatch will deliver a ‘best-in-class user experience.’ Now, talking about the features, the OnePlus Watch will have a burdenless design and delivers a best-in-class experience at an affordable price point. OnePlus devices are always known for sheer value for money, and the company promises the same with the OnePlus Watch.

With the OnePlus Watch, the company is creating an ecosystem of products like Apple and Samsung. OnePlus is promising ‘seamless connectivity’ between OnePlus devices like smartphones, audio peripherals, smart wearable devices and even OnePlus TVs. With seamless connectivity between devices, the OnePlus Watch will make smart control over all the devices simple and intuitive.

As noted, OnePlus did not reveal the hardware specifications of the OnePlus Watch. It is expected to come in a single dial size of 46mm. The smartwatch may run WearOS but with some tweaks.