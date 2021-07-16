OnePlus TV U1s, Y1 Prices Hiked in India, Revised Pricing Revealed

OnePlus had previously launched the U1s series of smart TVs in the Indian market, with the popular enthusiast brand having launched the device in three different sizes, namely 50-inch, 55-inch and the top-tier 65-inch size. The TVs were priced at Rs 40,000 and were topped off at Rs 62,999.

It seems however that the company has changed its mind to some extent, as it has silently bumped up the price of the U-series of smart TVs soon after the official launch. Out of these three variants, the entry-level TV, which is a 50-inch model has received a severe hike of Rs 7,000, with OnePlus also increasing the prices for the Y-series of TVs in India.

What are the New Prices of the OnePlus TVs?

At the time of launch, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 was priced in India for Rs 16,999. This variant has now seen a Rs 2,000 price hike and now retails for Rs 18,999. In contrast, the 40-inch and 43-inch variants have both been subject to a Rs 2,500 price hike and are on offer for Rs 26,499 and Rs 29,499.

When it comes to the U-series of models, all three of them have been subject to a price bump, with the entry-level 50-inch model having been subject to a major Rs 7,000 hike, as it was launched in India for Rs 40,000 and is now on offer for Rs 46,999. The 55-inch and 65-inch models have also been given a new price tag.

The 55-inch OnePlus TV U-series is now priced at Rs 52,999, a decent hike from its launch price of Rs 47,999. This also means that this specific variant of the U-series TV has a Rs 5,000 hike. Finally, the 65-inch model has been given a Rs 6,000 hike. It now comes with a new price tag of Rs 68,999, up from the original price of Rs 62,999.

In other OnePlus related news, the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro, but it seems that alongside these two products, the company may launch a new variant of its smart band, the OnePlus Band as has been revealed by recent leaks, that have surfaced via PriceBaba, which have showcased the design renders of the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition. The company had previously been associated with the artist in order to launch the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earbuds.