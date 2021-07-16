Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer an array of prepaid plans to users. Since the telecom industry is in a tricky position and competition has hoisted in the recent period, the telcos have packed multiple benefits and services in their plans to intrigue the customers. Even though the prepaid plans of Reliance and Bharti Airtel are different, users can find a common plan of Rs 598. In this article, we will cover all the benefits that the telcos offer in their Rs 598 prepaid plan. Follow the article to the end for a short comparison between both the plans.

Reliance Jio Rs 598 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has packed the Rs 598 prepaid plan with high-speed internet data. Under the plan, users will get 2GB of internet data per day for 56 days. Once the 2GB limit is finished, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. Not only this, but users will also get unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMSes per day. Since OTT subscriptions have become essential in modern prepaid plans, Reliance Jio has also teamed up with multiple OTT platforms to cater to the internet need of users. With the Rs 598 prepaid plan, users get one year of Disney+Hotstar subscription. The actual cost of the subscription is Rs 399, which Jio will offer for free. Apart from OTT benefits, users will also get subscriptions to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, Jiocloud and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Plan

The prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel are packed with multiple benefits and directly competes with Reliance Jio prepaid plans. Under the Rs 598 prepaid plans, Airtel prepaid users get 1.5GB of data per day for 84 days. Once the data limit is finished, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Airtel also offers truly unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day. Users also get one year of free courses at Upskill with Shaw Academy. Not only this, but Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial is also included in the prepaid plan. Other benefits of the plan include Apollo 24/7 Circle for 3 months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Wynk music subscription and Airtel Xstream premium.

One of the major differences between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan is the OTT benefit and the extra 500MB data every day Jio offers. If users are satisfied with 1.5GB of data every day with no OTT benefit, they can opt for Bharti Airtel prepaid plan. However, if they wish to enjoy the OTT benefits and additional data, they can pick Reliance Jio prepaid plan.