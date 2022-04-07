OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India Starting at Rs 29999, Check Specifications

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro in India. The Smart TV will start at Rs 29,999 in the country and will be available starting April 11, 2022. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with 4K UHD (Ultra-HD) video resolution support. It will run on a secure Android TV 10 platform and will give users a complete Smart TV experience. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the Smart TV and check out the offers on the purchase.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Specifications in India

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is a semi-premium Smart TV aimed at people who want to watch anything in the highest quality and get an amazing experience out of it. As mentioned above, the Smart TV can support 4K UHD resolution, and users can witness over a billion colours delivering breathtaking accuracy in every frame with the 10-bit colour depth feature.

In addition to this, with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, users can enjoy real-time image quality on the Smart TV. It comes with support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG format for a superior viewing experience.

For a faster gaming experience on the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, users can activate the ALLM (auto low latency mode). In addition to this, if you have OnePlus Buds and a OnePlus Watch, you can easily pair them with the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro.

There’s a Smart Sleep Control feature that will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately if the OnePlus Watch connected to the Smart TV senses that the user is asleep.

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro offers users a Cinematic Sound experience powered by Dolby Audio. This Smart TV from OnePlus has two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Price in India

The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro has been launched in India for Rs 29,999. The open sale for the Smart TV will start on April 11, 2022, via Amazon and the official website of OnePlus. Further, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and Croma will also list the product.

SBI credit card users will get a special discount of Rs 2500 on the purchase of the Smart TV. Users can avail of no-cost EMI of up to 6 months with an SBI Credit Card. Further, users who purchase the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro between April 11 to April 22, 2022, will get a complimentary one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video (this offer is only available for customers purchasing the Smart TV through Amazon).