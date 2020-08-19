OxygenOS Gets OnePlus Scout Feature: Everything You Need to Know

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, today announced the addition of ‘OnePlus Scout‘ feature to OxygenOS. OnePlus Scout is basically a universal search feature that is being implemented to save your time. The feature is currently being rolled out OnePlus Launcher beta users and OnePlus proudly says the feature has been entirely developed out of its R&D centre in Hyderabad. For the unaware, OnePlus inaugurated its R&D centre last year in Hyderabad city and several OxygenOS features will be developed in the same facility. The feature is being piloted for Indian OnePlus users, says OnePlus in a press release.

OnePlus Scout: What Exactly Is It?

OnePlus Scout is part of the OnePlus Launcher beta programme on Google Play Store and we were able to find it on our OnePlus Nord smartphone running the latest version of OnePlus Launcher Beta. Based on user feedback, it will be made available to all Indian users in the coming weeks, confirmed OnePlus.

With the newly added feature, OnePlus users can perform actions that previously involved three or more clicks with one swipe up from the Home Screen. OnePlus Scout is a universal search feature that lets you find anything on your device via the current app drawer whether it’s files, contacts, documents, music, or apps. OnePlus Scout will also let you browse content in your apps, like movies, nearby locations, services, and more.

Alongside the use cases mentioned above, users can also find solutions to simple math problems, find the latest news, look for the weather in any city or even use the microphone available on the search bar to find anything. The feature is really handy to have around.

Speaking on the release, Ramagopala Reddy, Vice President for R&D, OnePlus India, said, “Since the inception of the OnePlus R&D Centre in Hyderabad, OnePlus Scout is one of the key projects that have been developed entirely out of the Indian centre, exclusively piloted for Indian OnePlus users. In line with our burdenless philosophy when it comes to both hardware and software of our products, we are confident that the OnePlus Scout will improve our user’s experience slashing seconds off the time spent searching for anything on your device.”

In addition, OnePlus also confirmed the revamp of India-specific features like Work-Life Balance and SMS Categorisation with the launch of OxygenOS 11.