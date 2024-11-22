OnePlus Pad Pro Expected to be Refreshed with 13-inch Display and More

OnePlus Pad Pro launched in China earlier this year, and it came to India as the OnePlus Pad 2. The OnePlus Pad Pro is now expected to be refreshed with a larger display, and more powerful chipset. The OnePlus Pad Pro currently features a 12.1-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. But now, a larger display is expected of 13-inches. Notably, 13-inch is the display size of the MacBook Air. So, if you thought the OnePlus Pad Pro/Pad 2 had a large display, this one's going to be bigger.









The development was shared by WHYLAB in a post on Weibo. According to him, the 13-inch display will come with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 3840 x 2400 pixels, 240Hz touch-sampling rate, and "support for three-zone multi-frequency display."

The next-generation OnePlus Pad Pro is likely going to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OnePlus Pad 2 is already available in India, and since it launched just a few months back, the next-gen OnePlus Pad Pro is not going to come any time soon. As of now, OnePlus is prepping for the OnePlus 13 launch globally, including in India.

Going by the trends of the earlier year, OnePlus is likely going to launch new flagship phones including the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R in January of 2025. OnePlus 13 has already launched in China in late October. The device is going to come to India with the same set of specifications as it launched in China. OnePlus 13 will sport the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13 has a triple-camera setup at the rear with Hasselblad tuning for producing more accurate colours. The device will also feature a new large cooling chamber for improved thermals.