OnePlus Nord 2 5G Design Revealed via Instagram Handle Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch is slated for July 22 in India, with the company having created quite a bit of hype over the last couple of days in regards to the device’s specifications and features.

OnePlus has been quick to confirm the key specifications and features, with intricacies like the camera optics and display already revealed to the public.

The new handset from OnePlus will opt for a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. The Nord 2 is also going to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Design Revealed!

Today, however, the company decided to reveal the device’s rear panel and camera module ahead of the launch. As mentioned above, the design of the handset has been revealed ahead of the July 22 launch, with the promo revealing the rear camera module’s layout and confirming one of the two rumoured colour options that might be launched for the next device of the Nord series of devices.

It is quite evident that the triple-camera module design seems quite similar to the OnePlus 9. The module makes use of two large circular cutouts complete with a small sensor that is present within the rectangular module.

The LED flash is placed inside the camera module, neatly finishing off the rear module. At the centre of the rear panel is the OnePlus logo, with the colour option being the Blue Haze, as per reports.

When it comes to other features, OnePlus has confirmed the use of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor for the Nord 2 5G, which coincidentally is the same sensor that is being used for the ultrawide duties on the OnePlus 9 series.

The primary camera offers support for Optical Image Stabilisation or OIS. The other two sensors will include an 8MP ultrawide complete with a 2MP sensor. Selfie duties will be handled by the 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor.

Performance-wise, the phone will be dependent on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, which could be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 that can offer 65W fast charging. The device will run Oxygen OS 11.3 running Android 11 out of the box. OnePlus might also launch a new variant of the company’s smart band, the OnePlus Band via a collaboration with Steve Harrington.