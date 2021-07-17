mmWave 5G to Soon Hit More Airports in the US

The United States (US) already has multiple live commercial 5G networks throughout the country. One of the areas where users need strong internet connectivity is when they are travelling. To ensure that airports in the US get good 5G connectivity, telecom operator AT&T along with the internet company Boingo is going to expand the reach of mmWave 5G.

The number of travellers is going to increase as the vaccination drive in the US keeps getting bigger and more people are vaccinated. It is only a matter of time when the pre-pandemic number of travellers soon start hitting the airports in the US. Thus, AT&T has partnered up with Boingo to expand the availability of mmWave 5G or ‘5G+’ in the US airports.

5G+ or mmWave 5G to be Pushed Looking at Users’ Needs

According to an RCR Wireless report, the telecom operator aims to understand the needs of the users, including the passengers and the employees at the airport, so that it could push the network connectivity in areas where it is required the most.

It is worth noting that AT&T has already deployed 5G+ at the Tampa International Airport in January this year. Further, the carrier has plans of expanding the mmWave 5G networks at seven major airports in the country by the end of this year. AT&T has expressed its goal of reaching at least 25 airports with mmWave 5G by the end of 2022.

Initially, the operator would keep its focus on New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. There are more airports on the radar of the telco, including Dallas Love Field airport, Denver International airport, Los Angeles airport, and Chicago O’Hare International and Midway International airports.

The presence of mmWave 5G would let the users and the airport employees get their work done faster and also bring new use cases for the 5G technology inside the airport to life.