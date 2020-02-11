OnePlus Fast Charging Power Bank Likely to Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series

Highlights CEO Carl Pei tweets OnePlus will release its first Power Bank this year

OnePlus is reportedly planning the launch of its new flagship series at some point around March end or beginning of April. Besides the OnePlus 8 series, the company is also planning a number of accessories to go along with the smartphone, with one of them being a Power Bank. OnePlus branded Power Bank is ready to roll out soon if a recent tweet by CEO Carl Pei is to be believed. Recently, Pei posted a tweet asking people whether they would like to see a fast-charging Power Bank. The tweet indicates that the Chinese phone maker will launch a OnePlus Power Bank and that too, with fast charging technology. Of course, Pei didn’t reveal any specific details as to when the accessory will be launched.

OnePlus Power Bank With Fast Charging Support in the Pipeline

OnePlus launched a Power Bank back in 2015, but for some unknown reasons, the company discontinued making them. However, with wired fast charging becoming a trend in the smartphone market, it seems like the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to come out with a new Power Bank that will also offer support for fast charging. That said, OnePlus did not reveal whether its Power Bank will have wireless charging feature or not.

OnePlus is also planning to bring wireless charging to its new series of smartphones. Previously, OnePlus became a member of Wireless Power Consortium and it is likely the next-gen OnePlus 8 devices will be the first one to bring Qi wireless charging technology. Meanwhile, speculations about the OnePlus 8 smartphone continue to swirl. The latest of the leaks reveal that the OnePlus 8 launch has been preponed by the phone maker. The OnePlus 8 series is likely to be revealed around MWC 2020 and launch officially by March-end or April.

OnePlus 8 Series to Have 3 Models

OnePlus may also announce three new models for its 2020 flagship lineup. The OnePlus series will come up with two new Lite and Pro models besides the regular OnePlus 8. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chips and feature RAM from 6GB to 12GB and storage from 128GB to 256GB. By running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chips, the upcoming phones will be 5G equipped by default. The smartphones will also bring wireless charging and Android 10 operating system.

Leaks about the top of the range OnePlus 8 Pro reveal the smartphone will bring Qualcomm’s top range Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The device will come up with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with curved edges but with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will also ship with a 4500mAh battery and 50W fast charging. More details on the OnePlus models will emerge in the upcoming days as the launch gets closer.