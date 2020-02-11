Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: Check Confirmed Features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy M31 debuting on Feb 25 at 12 PM IST

Key features include a 64MP primary camera in the quad rear system along with 6000mAh battery

The Galaxy M31 along with M11, M21, M41 to be part of Galaxy M series 2020

Samsung has been teasing the launch of its Galaxy M31 smartphone in India since last week. The phone was suggested to debut alongside the Galaxy M11, the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M41, that would all be a part of Galaxy M series for 2020. Samsung now formally confirmed the launch date for its Galaxy M31 smartphone. Amazon India revealed that Galaxy M31 would be announced on February 25 in India at 12 noon (IST). The e-commerce website teased some images of the device, along with some of the key specifications. Samsung’s latest offering is advertised as “Mega Monster” with support for a 64MP primary camera. The Galaxy M31 also has a massive 6000mAh battery inside.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Confirmed Features

The official images of the Galaxy M31 reveal the smartphone will have an Infinity Display with a small teardrop notch in the middle that houses the selfie camera. The display itself is said to be a 6.4-inch Infinity-U sAMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. The back reveals a quad rear camera setup in a rectangular housing along with a LED flash. The camera setup is housed on the left side while below it in the middle is a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy M31 will have support a 64MP primary rear camera as teased by Samsung last week. This sensor could be the ISOCELL GW1 sensor that South Korean manufacturer unveiled last year. Though the configuration of other sensors remains unknown, but we believe like most quad rear camera setups, there will be an ultrawide angle sensor, a depth sensor and a macro module.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by either the Exynos 9611 processor or Snapdragon 665 SoC, as per previous leaks. The phone will come in two main configurations: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, and a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. The device will be fueled by a 6000mAh battery cell and run Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 on the top. The Galaxy M31 is expected to be available in Blue and Black colour options just like its predecessor.

As you can see, the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M31 are very much identical to the Galaxy M30s. The M30 also offered Exynos 9611 SoC, 6000mAh battery and Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. We will see 64MP quad-camera setup on a Samsung Galaxy M series phone for the first time.