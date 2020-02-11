Delhi Election Counting 2020: Airtel Xstream, JioTV and Tata Sky Apps Providing Live Coverage

Highlights Telecom subscribers can tune into their operator's Live TV apps to watch live coverage

Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and even DTH operators are providing coverage through mobile apps

Live TV apps from telcos have become a lifesaver in recent times

Voting for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 was concluded very recently, and later today, results will be announced. Right now, Delhi is led by Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party. But this year’s elections are very interesting since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party also said to give a tough fight to the current ruling party. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has become a hot topic across the country and not only in Delhi because of the current situation and it’s also the capital state of the country. A lot of traction has already gained by the elections since every survey said that less than 60% polling took place on February 8. These days, we rely a lot on our mobile phones to get updates on almost every topic and Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is amongst them. Telecom operators- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have set up a dedicated section to provide coverage on the ongoing counting in New Delhi. Even DTH operator Tata Sky is providing Live TV coverage through its mobile app.

Airtel Xstream, Vodafone Play and JioTV Providing Live Coverage of Delhi Elections Results

The notable fight in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be between Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress Party. To watch the live coverage right from your mobile phone, you can tune into your respective telecom operator’s Live TV app. For example, Bharti Airtel customers can open the Airtel Xstream app to watch the counting live, whereas JioTV is providing coverage through various Live TV channels. For Vodafone customers, the telco has the Vodafone Play app.

Right after opening the JioTV app, users will be shown the current status of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 and they can even switch between various Live TV News channels to view different coverage. BSNL, unfortunately, is not providing any such coverage. Tata Sky users can download the mobile app to watch the coverage live.

How to Check Delhi Elections 2020 Live Coverage on Official Apps

Besides telecom operators, residents of New Delhi can also check the live status of elections via official mobile apps and online as well. The counting has already begun at 8 AM, and as of this writing, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is leading the chart with 51 seats, followed by BJP with 19 seats. Congress yet to open their account. Users can head over to the official portal to check the coverage live and they can also download the ‘Voter Helpline’ app to get the live updates. The Voter Helpline app is available on both Android, iOS platforms. Around 21 centres have been set up for counting across Delhi.