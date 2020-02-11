Xiaomi Adds Dual Camera Setup to Redmi 8A and Calls it Redmi 8A Dual, Launches in India at Rs 6,499

Highlights The Redmi 8A Dual retails at a starting price of Rs 6,499

The handset comes with 18W fast charging support and a USB Type-C port

Cameras on the Redmi 8A Dual include 12MP and 2MP sensors

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is the first smartphone from the house of Chinese brand to launch in 2020. The Redmi 8A Dual, as the name itself suggests, is basically the Redmi 8A with dual rear cameras. The handset features Snapdragon 439 SoC, USB Type-C port, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support and a Dot Notch display is present on the front. Similar to the Redmi 8A, the Redmi 8A Dual also comes in two variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB, priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,999, respectively. Xiaomi did not reveal whether it’s discontinuing the Redmi 8A in India or whether it will retail at a lesser price in the coming days. The first sale of Redmi 8A Dual will take place on February 18 via Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ screen on the front with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch display. As expected, it’s an IPS LCD panel we saw on the Redmi 8A. The device will be available in three colour options- Sea Blue, Midnight Grey and Sky White; It features a new Aura XGrip design, which according to Xiaomi is an improvement over the Aura Wave Grip design we saw on the Redmi 8A.

Underneath, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Since it’s an entry-level smartphone, Xiaomi has added a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and offers 18W fast charging support. Sadly, Xiaomi will not bundle the fast charger inside the retail box.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 8A Dual include Dual 4G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack beside the Type-C port on the bottom side.

The USP of the Redmi 8A Dual will be its dual-camera setup on the back. Xiaomi has added a primary 12MP shooter on the back which is now paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi says the secondary depth sensor will help in capturing bokeh effect that’s required for portrait shots. On the front, the handset has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Other features of the Redmi 8A Dual include Google Lens within the stock camera app, wireless FM Radio and powerful speakers.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Pricing and Availability in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual will be available on February 18, 2020, at Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The handset will soon be available for purchase via offline stores as well. The phone can be purchased in two variants- 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 6,499 and 3GB+32GB model which costs Rs 6,999. Notably, these are the launch prices of Redmi 8A as well.

The Redmi 8A Dual will face an uphill competition from the Realme C3 which features the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. But Xiaomi will soon be launching Redmi 9 with the same SoC to counter the Realme C3.