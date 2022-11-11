OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Get OyxgenOS 13 Update in India: Details

After OnePlus rolled out the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in September, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Plus 9 Pro seem to have updated their versions to the latest Android as well. It is based on Oxygen OS 13. The update rolling out today was included in an open beta program for users in India and North America last week by the Chinese smartphone maker. However, starting today, even users who have not signed up for the open beta program will receive the latest operating system updates. The stable version of the latest Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has a file size of approximately 5 GB.

OnePlus says in its release notes that the upgrade will be rolled out first to users participating in an open beta program. However, according to the OnePlus forums, members who have not signed up for the open beta program will still be able to see the updates deployed to their devices. The OxygenOS 13 was first announced at his OnePlus 10T launch event in New York City in August of this year.

The new version of OxygenOS features an "Aquamorphic" theme, with new motion detection capabilities, real-world physical movement in animations, aesthetics, connectivity, and personalisation, and optimised for security and privacy. It has been upgraded in the form of Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with custom fonts, health and digital well-being, performance optimization, and game-related upgrades, among others.

The latest OxygenOS 13 also has an automatic image blur feature for all sensitive information detected in screenshots taken with OnePlus devices. This is similar to Samsung's "privacy detection" tool that informs users of sensitive data in screenshots. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, who participated in the Open Beta program, will receive an OTA update soon. It should be possible. Other users will have to wait to get the update. You can manually check for updates by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus can also downgrade back to its OxygenOS 13 open beta program release for North American users. The Chinese smartphone maker is also giving users in India and North America the option to roll back to Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 if desired. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India can also report the latest OxygenOS 13 bug. Access your device's dialer and enter *#800# to bring up a menu where you can report bugs.