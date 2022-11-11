5G Already Paving the Way for Multiverse: Ericsson Study

The largest global study of its kind conducted by the industry to date, Ericsson research highlights consumers' growing commitment to 5G, and their expectations for next-generation use cases as 5G adoption crosses the milestone from early adopters to mass acceptance in many areas of the world. The Next Wave, a report by Ericsson ConsumerLab, examines the effects that 5G has had on early adopter consumers since it launched in various countries. It also assesses non-5G users' intentions to adopt the technology and their associated expectations. According to the survey, at least 30% of smartphone users plan to subscribe to 5G within the coming year.

Additional Details Regarding the Construction of 5G

Ericsson ConsumerLab has identified six important themes that will influence the next wave of 5G adoption using a combination of tracking data from Ericsson spanning 5G launches starting in 2019 and the most recent consumer survey. The paper discusses the behavioural changes brought on by communications service providers' integration of digital services into 5G plans, particularly the rise in the use of improved video and Augmented Reality (AR) apps.

The paper also discusses how quickly 5G will be adopted by the general public, whether consumer requests are being satisfied, and changes in smartphone usage that are related to 5G and their effects on network traffic. One of the largest worldwide 5G-related consumer surveys in the market to date and the largest consumer survey undertaken by Ericsson on any topic, the research involved more than 49,000 consumers in 37 countries. About 1.7 billion users worldwide, including 430 million 5G subscribers, are included in the survey's sample.

According to Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, the size of the research gives them an authentic look into customers' opinions and attitudes toward 5G. The study demonstrates that compared to early adopters, the next generation of potential 5G users would have different expectations from the technology. Consumers believe that using 5G will be an integral component of their future lifestyles.

It's intriguing to see how 5G is emerging as a key facilitator for early adopters to accept services related to the metaverse, such as interacting with one another, playing games, and purchasing virtual goods in interactive 3D virtual gaming platforms. Over the previous two years, 5G users' time spent using augmented reality apps has also doubled.