Boult X30, X50 TWS Earbuds Launched at Rs 999

Two reasonably priced earbud sets from Boult have recently been released. With a dedicated combat gaming mode and 40 hours of playtime, the Boult X30 and Boult Tws X50 are both excellent gaming options. A gorgeous design is present on the earbuds. In addition to having a large battery, the Boult earbuds also feature quick charging, which is uncommon in low-cost options. Boult is renowned for providing reasonably priced goods without sacrificing their quality.

Gamers who are looking for inexpensive earbuds with a tough design will undoubtedly find them appealing. Additional functions for playing video games are included with the earbuds. Let's take a look at the specification and prices of the earphone.

Boult X30 And X50 Earbuds Specifications and Features

SBC and AAC codecs are included with the Boult X30 and X50 earbuds. With 40 hours of non-stop gameplay and 100 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging, the earbuds have an exceptionally extended battery life. Additionally, the device has three equaliser settings that include HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes, allowing music lovers to select the ideal sound for a certain genre. The earbuds' 10 mm drivers enable the X30 and X50 to give exceptional audio quality for both calls and music.

The Boult earbuds have a 45ms low-latency Combat Gaming Mode feature for an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, the earphones have an IPX5 rating, making them water and perspiration-resistant.

Boult X30 And Boult X50 Earbuds Price and Availability

In India, the Boult X30 and X50 are available for Rs 999. The Boult X30 and X50 are available for purchase on the Boult Audio website, as well as the X30 on Amazon.in and the X50 on Flipkart.com. The earbuds are available in two colour options, including black and white. The stem design of the Boult X30 and X50 watches has a rectangular case.