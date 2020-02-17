OnePlus 7 Series and OnePlus 7T Pro Finally Get Jio VoWi-Fi Support

Highlights OnePlus finally adds Jio VoWi-Fi support to its smartphones

OnePlus is finally rolling out a new OxygenOS update to three smartphones- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Oddly, OnePlus has been delaying the monthly security update rollout for several smartphones. Both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro were on November 2019 security patches before the arrival of this update. OnePlus 7T Pro, in India, is getting OxygenOS 10.3.1 update, whereas the OnePlus 7 series is picking up the same update as well. Key features of this update include January 2020 security patches and Jio VoWi-Fi support. Finally, OnePlus phones are getting the long-awaited Jio VoWi-Fi support and users can now make use of the feature with ease. So far, OnePlus phones were offering only Airtel Wi-Fi Calling support, but going forward, three OnePlus phones will offer Jio Wi-Fi Calling support as well.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update

OxygenOS 10.3.1 update is now being rolled out to three OnePlus smartphones in a phased manner in India. The update comes with optimised RAM management, January 2020 security patches and improved system stability alongside fixing general bugs which were present in the earlier OxygenOS version. And as noted, it also adds Jio Wi-Fi Calling support.

Besides, OnePlus has added Cloud synchronisation with Notes and Contacts. There are some other notable fixes to Work-Life Balance feature like optimised message notification, optimised app selection and the company even added location, calendar and auto-tracking functionality.

As mentioned above, the update is released in a phased manner, so there are some chances that you might not get it right away. OnePlus will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus 7T Yet to Pick Up January 2020 Security Patches

In rather sad news, OnePlus is not rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to the OnePlus 7T. This essentially means that the OnePlus 7T owners will have to continue on November 2019 security patches for few more weeks. Just a couple of weeks ago, a OnePlus Forums member confirmed that the security patch updates have been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. We are not sure how Coronavirus is affecting software update rollout in India since the company has a dedicated OxygenOS team sitting at its R&D centre in Hyderabad. With three OnePlus phones getting the update, we may see the Chinese smartphone company releasing it for OnePlus 7T as well in the coming weeks.