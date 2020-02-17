Oppo Reno 3 Pro Live Images Leaked Ahead of March 2 India Launch

Highlights The Reno 3 Pro Indian variant will be drastically different from the Chinese model

The Indian model of the Reno 3 Pro will offer 44MP dual selfie camera setup

The handset is also confirmed to offer 20X Zoom feature

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go official in India on March 2, as confirmed by e-commerce website Flipkart recently. The Reno 3 Pro’s Indian variant will be different from the model that was launched in China last month. Oppo India already confirmed the Reno 3 Pro would offer dual selfie cameras and quad-camera setup on the backside. A couple of official teasers revealed the design of the smartphone. The Reno 3 Pro was amongst the best-designed smartphones from Oppo, but it seems like the Indian variant will not have the same design. Ahead of the launch, live images of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro have been leaked online which reveals the front and rear design, key camera specifications and charging technology.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Live Images Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

As you can see from the image leaked by 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a dual punch-hole cutout on the front featuring a 44MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor (not confirmed yet). It seems like the handset will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and AMOLED screen on the front. On the rear side, the Reno 3 Pro will have 64MP quad-camera setup along with 20X zoom support. Oppo did not confirm whether the device will have 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor or the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor.

The Reno 3 Pro will be available in an 8GB+128GB model, but 91mobiles also says the company might offer the device in a 12GB+256GB storage option as well. Lastly, the Reno 3 Pro will have support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The phone may have a bigger 4200mAh battery.

As for the hardware specifications, the handset was listed on Google Play Console with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC which will deliver slightly better performance than the Snapdragon 730G chipset we got on the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Indian Variant Expected Pricing

The Oppo Reno 2 with Snapdragon 730G SoC was priced at Rs 39,990 in India, but it is now retailing for around Rs 35,000. Oppo’s Reno series always offered a premium experience to the users and the Reno 3 Pro could also be priced between Rs 30,000-Rs 35,000. We are expecting the base variant to retail at Rs 34,999, followed by the high-end model at Rs 37,999. It will be interesting to see how the Helio P95 performs in real life as the Reno 3 Pro will be the first device to come equipped with the said SoC.