Bharti Airtel Increases Postpaid Add-On Connection Price to Rs 249 per Month

Highlights Bharti Airtel increases the price of add-on connection to Rs 249

Airtel continues to provide regular and data add-on connections

Airtel Family postpaid plans with bundled add-ons start at Rs 749 per month

After removing the Netflix subscription benefit for postpaid and broadband customers, Bharti Airtel has now made a change to its postpaid add-on connection service. For the unaware, Airtel allowed its postpaid users to create a family by adding a child or add-on connection to the primary one at Rs 199 per month. However, the add-on connection price has been increased to Rs 249 now. The new change is already effective and the customers are being notified regarding the change. If you are someone with an Airtel add-on connection, then the charges would be automatically changed. Right now, Bharti Airtel is providing two add-on choices to the users- a regular add-on and just a data add-on that costs Rs 99 per month. On top of that, the telco also has postpaid plans with bundled add-on connections starting at Rs 749.

Airtel Postpaid Add-On Connection Price Hiked to Rs 249

Bharti Airtel introduced the myFamily service back in 2017, allowing users to save up to 25% charges on individual postpaid plans by creating a family. For example, Airtel postpaid users on a Rs 499 plan can opt for an add-on worth Rs 249 instead of going for an individual connection that costs Rs 499 per month. Until now, the telco used to charge Rs 199 for regular add-on and Rs 99 for data add-on. However, after the latest revision, the data add-on price remains the same, whereas the price of the regular add-on has been hiked to Rs 249.

Do make a note that an additional 18% GST will be applicable even for the add-on connection. So a user having one add-on connection will have to pay Rs 499+Rs 249+18% GST on top every month.

Airtel provides an add-on user with 10GB of free data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. However, they can even consume the primary connection’s data benefit without any limit.

Airtel Family Postpaid Plans are Better Than Individual Add-Ons

As noted, Bharti Airtel is offering Family postpaid plans with bundled add-on connections. The Rs 749 postpaid plan from Airtel comes with one regular add-on and one data add-on, making it a total of three connections. The overall monthly charges for three connections will be Rs 749+18% GST. However, if you choose the same add-on individually on the base postpaid plan, then the charges will be Rs 499+Rs 249+Rs99+18% GST. As you can see, Airtel Family plans are better than the individual add-on connections, be it regular or data add-on.