Realme 6 Coming to India Very Soon, Hints Flipkart Listing

Highlights
Realme 5 series phones were launched in India last year and the Oppo spin-off is already planning the sixth iteration of the devices. The Realme 6 moniker was recently spotted on IMDA certification and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. Now, Realme 6 is tipped to be launching soon in India. The Realme 6 smartphone was spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart going by a tweet by Mukul Sharma, suggesting the launch is imminent in upcoming days. The Realme 6 device was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart. The device listing was later taken down soon after social media posts of the listing went live.
Realme 6 Spotted on Flipkart, Launch Imminent
It appears the Realme 6 listing may have been published accidentally, ahead of the launch schedule. However, one thing that seems confirmed is the Realme 6 launch is happening soon in India. Other than this, there was no information on key specifications or features available on the upcoming smartphone range.
The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were also recently several certification websites. The devices were verified by Singapore’s IMDA and lately also by Wi-Fi Alliance. The Wifi Alliance database revealed a Realme 6 device with model number RMX2001 and Realme 6 Pro with a model number RMX2061. Interestingly, a Realme device with model number RMX2061 was also certified by India’s BIS.
Realme 6: Rumoured Features and Specifications
The Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the Realme RMX2001 smartphone or Realme 6 reveals the device will be packing the MediaTek MT6785T chipset. The chipset is said to be MediaTek Helio G90 packing ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 CPU cores, along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. This means Realme 6 will be one of the first devices to be powered by this new gaming-centric chipset. Last year, Realme said that it would bring devices powered by MediaTek Helio G90 and the Realme 6 could be the first one.
The WiFi Alliance listing also mentions support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. The device is said to pack a 4300mAh battery, however, there is no information on the fast charging output.
A leaked live image of the Realme 6 revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones. Realme’s 6 series devices will come with a bezel-less display with a centre aligned punch hole to accommodate the camera sensor. The image also revealed dual SIM support though we get no information on the rear design of the phone. The Realme 6 series is expected to launch next month itself, so more updates are expected in coming days. Realme might launch its first fitness band alongside the Realme 6 series in March.
