Nokia 43-Inch Smart TV to Reportedly Launch Soon With JBL Speakers: All You Need to Know

Highlights Flipkart has announced that it is likely to launch a new variant of the Nokia-branded Smart TV in India soon

As part of the official teaser, the company revealed that the upcoming Smart TV would have support for JBL speakers

The 43-inch Nokia Smart TV is expected to priced at around Rs 30,999 mark at launch as per an unofficial report

Nokia has revealed that it is likely to launch a new Smart TV model in India soon. Partnering up with Flipkart, the company has announced that it is working on a new Smart TV model, which comes with JBL speakers support. Similar to HMD Global, Flipkart has acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand name for its Smart TVs. Hence, Flipkart handles all aspects of the Nokia branded Smart TV business in the Indian market, including marketing and distribution. The company didn’t reveal any more details about the model, but as per the leaks and rumours, it is likely to share some specifications from the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV variant.

Affordable Nokia 43-inch Smart TV Incoming

As part of the official announcement tweet, the “coming soon in a new dimension” quote. This indicates that the upcoming model is likely to sport a different screen size than its predecessor. The company will likely launch a 43-inch model. However, it is all speculation at the moment.

According to the report, it is likely that Xiaomi may launch the upcoming Mi TV model as a Flipkart exclusive. The e-commerce giant has posted a teaser for the forthcoming TV with an image revealing some of its features. The teaser indicates that the upcoming product will run on the dated Android 9 Pie Operating system. And it went to add the “Pure Design, pure performance” highlight. This could imply that the upcoming Nokia Smart TV could have the Dolby Vision support and PureX quad-core processor packed inside of it.

Nokia 43-inch Smart TV: Expected Price and Specifications

At the moment it is unknown as to when the company plans on launching the latest Smart TV in India. But as per a report from NokiaPowerUser, the new 43-inch Nokia Smart TV is likely to have a price at around Rs 30,999 mark at launch. Buyers will be able to install additional programs on the Smart TV with the help of the Google Play Store as it comes with Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed.

Beyond this, the product will likely retain some features from the Nokia 55-inch Smart TV model. That could include features like built-in Chromecast and advanced data saving functionality. It could also come with the addition of the HDR 10 support and wide colour gamut display.

The upcoming Nokia-branded 43-inch Smart TV is likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Vu, and more companies. As these are continually expanding their Smart TV lineup of devices in the India market, and Nokia wants to have a piece on such market distribution as well.