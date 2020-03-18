These Are the BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans Available on a Pan-India Basis

Highlights BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plans start at Rs 749

BSNL is currently the leading ISP with over 8.39 million users

BSNL is providing Amazon Prime, Hotstar and unlimited calling benefits with Bharat Fibre plans

BSNL is currently the leading broadband service provider in India with 8.39 million subscribers on board. Last year, BSNL rolled out Bharat Fibre FTTH broadband plans across major cities to compete with private Internet Service Providers (ISPs). While BSNL is offering some circle-specific Bharat Fibre plans, there are a total of ten Bharat Fibre plans available on a pan-India basis. The pan-India Bharat Fibre plans start at Rs 749 and go all the way up to Rs 16,999. The entry-level Bharat Fibre plans offer FUP limit on a monthly basis, whereas the high-end plans come with daily data limit similar to the telco’s prepaid plans. Continue reading to know more about BSNL’s Bharat Fibre plans available on a pan-India basis.

BSNL Super Star 300 Plan: Benefits Detailed

The starting BSNL Bharat Fibre plan is ‘Super Star 300‘ that costs Rs 749 per month. The broadband plan offers 50 Mbps speeds till 300GB and after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps. Users will also get free Hotstar Premium subscription with this plan which renews every month. The plan also ships with Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.

BSNL 600GB CUL Bharat Fibre Plan: Benefits Detailed

Moving on, the company is providing a 600GB CUL Bharat Fibre plan that costs Rs 849 per month excluding taxes. The broadband plan comes with 50 Mbps speeds till 600GB and after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps. The 600GB CUL plan comes with Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for one year.

For new users, the same Rs 849 broadband plan is available at Rs 777 only for the first six months, after which users will be automatically migrated to the Rs 849 plan or any other higher plan as per user’s choice.

BSNL Super Star 500 Bharat Fibre Plan: Benefits Detailed

Similar to the Super Star 300 plan, the Super Star 500 broadband plan from BSNL also offers Hotstar Premium subscription at no extra cost. As for the data benefit, BSNL is providing 500GB FUP limit, 50 Mbps speeds and 2MP after FUP speeds.

BSNL 750GB Bharat Fibre Plan: Benefits Detailed

Next up, we have Bharat Fibre 750GB broadband plan that’s priced at Rs 1,277. It is one of the best broadband plans available in the market right now as it offers 100 Mbps speeds till 750GB and 2 Mbps beyond.

BSNL 33GB, 40GB and 55GB Bharat Fibre Plans: Benefits Detailed

As mentioned above, BSNL’s broadband plans above Rs 1,277 ship with a daily data limit. The Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre plan offers 33GB data per day at 100 Mbps speeds, followed by the Rs 2,499 plan which ships with 40GB data per day. Lastly, we have the Rs 4,499 Bharat Fibre plan with 55GB daily data. All the three plans mentioned above offer 100 Mbps speeds and 4 Mbps after FUP speeds.

BSNL Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 Bharat Fibre Plans: Benefits Detailed

Moving onto the premium Bharat Fibre plans, the Rs 5,999 plan comes with 80GB data per day, Rs 9,999 plan ships with 120GB data per day, and the Rs 16,999 Bharat Fibre plan allows a user to consume 170GB daily data. The three plans come with 100 Mbps speeds and up to 10 Mbps after FUP speeds.

Note: All the ten Bharat Fibre broadband plans mentioned above also offer unlimited voice calling benefit via the company’s landline service, and they also provide Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost.