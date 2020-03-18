Jio IUC Top-Ups for Prepaid Users Start at Rs 10 and Provide Up to 14,074 Off-Net Minutes

Highlights Reliance Jio IUC Top-Up vouchers come in six different denominations

The IUC Top-Ups available for prepaid users come with talk time and data benefit

There's no validity for these IUC Top-Ups from Reliance Jio

Last year in October, Reliance Jio converted all its regular talk time plans to IUC Top-Ups. As the name itself suggests, IUC Top-Ups are aimed at the prepaid users who want to make off-net voice calls, meaning voice calls to other networks like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL. Reliance Jio has six IUC Top-Up vouchers as of this writing priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. None of the IUC Top-Up vouchers ship with full talk time benefit, but on the brighter side, they come bundled with data benefit. At the time of introducing IUC Top-Up vouchers, Jio said that customers would get 1GB of data for every Rs 10 spent on off-net calls. For instance, the Rs 1,000 IUC Top-Up comes with 100GB of data and both the talk time, data benefit does not have any expiry date.

Reliance Jio IUC Top-Ups Detailed

Starting with the Rs 10 IUC Top-Up, it offers a user Rs 7.47 talk time or 124 IUC minutes and 1GB of 4G data. These IUC minutes can be used to make off-net calls to other networks. There are some Jio prepaid plans like Rs 98 which do not come bundled with IUC minutes, so the Rs 10 plan comes in handy. As for the Rs 20 IUC Top-Up, it comes with Rs 14.95 talk time benefit or 249 IUC minutes along with 2GB of 4G data.

The Rs 50 and Rs 100 IUC Top-Ups offer 656 off-net minutes (Rs 39.37) and 1,362 (Rs 81.75) off-net minutes alongside 5GB and 10GB data benefit respectively. The Rs 500 IUC Top-Up offers a user 7,012 off-net minutes or Rs 420.73 talk time benefit, whereas the Rs 1,000 Top-Up ships with 14,074 or Rs 844.46 talk time benefit. The Rs 500 Top-Up also comes with 50GB of free data, while the Rs 1,000 pack comes with 100GB of data.

The best part of these IUC Top-Ups is they do not have any validity. For example, all the prepaid plans on Jio network expire at some point, but Jio says the IUC Top-Ups will ship with unlimited validity. Even the complimentary data benefit offered by these Top-Ups will not have any validity.

Jio IUC Top-Up or 4G Data Voucher: Which One to Choose

Reliance Jio is also providing ‘4G Data Vouchers’ to its prepaid subscribers. A total of five data vouchers are currently on offer- Rs 11 with 400MB data, Rs 21 with 1GB of data, Rs 51 with 3GB of data and Rs 101 with 6GB of data. There’s a Rs 251 standalone data voucher that offers 2GB data per day for 51 days. As you can see, the Rs 11 4G Data Voucher offers just 400MB of data and the validity of this pack is same as ‘Existing Plan’ validity.

In contrast, the Rs 10 IUC Top-Up voucher offers off-net minutes and 1GB of data, and it does not have an expiry date. Similarly, the Rs 101 4G Data Voucher offers 6GB of data, whereas the Rs 100 IUC Top-Up offers 10GB of data without any expiry date. Clearly, IUC Top-Up vouchers server better purpose than the 4G Data Vouchers from Reliance Jio.