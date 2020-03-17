Netplus Launches Broadband Services in J&K, Plans Start at Rs 499

Highlights Netplus Broadband enters Jammu & Kashmir region with up to 500 Mbps plans

The ISP currently has operations across 175 cities across eight different states

Netplus recently launched IPTV service as well

Fastway Transmissions-owned Netplus Broadband today announced its wired broadband services in Jammu & Kashmir region. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) which is known for launching IPTV service in collaboration with ZTE recently is now providing up to 500 Mbps speeds in J&K. The company stated that its operations are currently spread across the entire Jammu region. With this expansion, Netplus right now has its presence in 175 cities across eight different states and it is even providing IPTV service in some cities. The company is also providing Triple Play plans bundled with more than 300 Live TV channels. As for the broadband plans in Jammu & Kashmir, they start at Rs 499 and offer a minimum of 20 Mbps speeds.

Netplus Broadband Plans in J&K Detailed

As noted, Netplus’ broadband plans in the newly launched region start at just Rs 499. The 20 Mbps Super Speed Plan with 100GB of FUP limit is priced at Rs 499. The company is even providing some unlimited data plans priced at Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,599, with speeds of 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps, respectively.

Speaking on occasion, Fastway Transmissions Group CEO Mr Prem Ojha said that “This move is a part of our strategy to provide optimum value & delight to every netizen in the region. We have our service presence in 175 cities across eight states and with the increasing popularity of OTT apps, the demand for data is ever increasing. With the launch of truly unlimited services, we intend to give our users seamless experience who can now enjoy high-speed uninterrupted premium video content with high definition video streaming, mobile gaming and much more.”

Besides the unlimited data plans, Netplus also launched a couple of FUP plans as well. There’s a 100 Mbps Double Data broadband plan that costs Rs 699 per month and comes with 300GB data per month. The Double Data FUP plans from Netplus come with after FUP speeds of 10 Mbps.

The ISP also brought a couple of Mega offers as well. Users subscribing a single broadband plan for five months will get one month of extra service at no extra cost. Whereas the users who choose a single plan for ten months will get an additional two months of service, making it a total of 12 months service.