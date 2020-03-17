Realme 6i Launched as World’s First Phone With MediaTek Helio G80 Chipset

Highlights The Realme 6i sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and a teardrop notch on top

It is the world's first phone with Mediatek Helio G80 chipset

The phone also rocks a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support

Realme 6i just went official as the third handset in Realme 6 series after Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. The Realme C3 was the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, while the Realme 6 Pro arrived as the first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Continuing the tradition, the Realme 6i has now been launched as the first phone in the world with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. As the name of the chipset itself says, it sits between the Helio G70 and Helio G90. Other key features of the Realme 6i include 48MP AI quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, but sadly, the phone still has an HD+ display. Launched as a successor to the Realme 5i in Myanmar, the Realme 6i will soon reach the Indian shores.

Realme 6i: Specifications and Features

The Realme 6i features identical specifications as the Realme 5i like HD+ display and 48MP quad-camera setup. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ screen on the front with 20:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch. Realme did mention that the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top, but the Oppo spin-off company did not explicitly mention the exact version.

On the hardware front, the Realme 6i has MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. Unlike the other Realme 6 devices, the Realme 6i has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme 6i rocks four cameras on the rear side; A 48MP primary sensor on the back works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Realme 6i has a 16MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Realme 6i include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Realme has finally added a USB Type-C port.

Lastly, the Realme 6i is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it even has 18W fast charging support. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 out of the box.

Realme 6i: Pricing and Availability

The Realme 6i comes in two variants- 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage, priced at KS 249,900 (approx. Rs 13,200) and KS 299,900 (approx. Rs 15,500). The phone will be available in two colour options- Green Tea and White Milk. The first sale of the device will take place on March 29, while the India launch will likely happen next month.