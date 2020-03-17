Nokia 2.2 Picks Up Android 10 Update

Highlights The Nokia 2.2 was launched last year in India

HMD Global recently announced revised Android 10 update schedule for Nokia phones

HMD Global is rolling out the Android 10 update to its entry-level Nokia 2.2 smartphone. The Nokia 2.2 was recently succeeded by Nokia 2.3 in India and several other markets. As per the revised Android 10 update rollout schedule posted by HMD Global recently, the Nokia 2.2 was supposed to get the update by the end of March 2020 or Q1 2020. In line with its promise, the Finnish upstart company is now seeding the update to Nokia 2.2. Next up, we will see other Nokia phones like the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2 and so on getting Android 10 update. Having said that, HMD Global had to revise the entire schedule due to Coronovirun outbreak. The Nokia 2.2 is HMD’ seventh phone to get Android 10 update after the likes of Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, etc.

Nokia 2.2 Becomes 7th HMD Phone to Get Android 10 Update

The Nokia 2.2 was launched in late 2019 with entry-level specs on board. Currently, the smartphone is retailing at Rs 5,499 in the Indian market. The Nokia 2.2 is already succeeded by Nokia 2.3, which is available at a starting price of Rs 8,199 in the country. The Nokia 2.2 runs vanilla Android and not the Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) like Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1.

Android 10 upgrade will add new features like Dark Mode, predictive responses and suggested actions, more control over the location and privacy settings, new gestural navigation, sound amplifier, and new Digital Wellbeing features like Family Link and Site & app timers.

Due to Coronavirus, HMD Global has recently revised the Android 10 update schedule for Nokia smartphones. The company which already rolled out Android 10 update to Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1, has now added Nokia 2.2 to the list. The update for Nokia 2.2 will be rolled out in a phased manner and it will reach all the owners in the coming weeks.

Other Nokia phones such as the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will get the update at the start of Q2 2020. Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 1 Plus is slated to get the update in mid-Q2, which will be followed by Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1 at the end of Q2 2020. HMD Global will still be the only manufacturer to push the Android 10 update to these many phones.