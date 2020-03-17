Xiaomi Launches Mi Car Charger Pro and Mi Wireless Power Bank in India: Price and Specs

The Mi Car Charger Pro is equipped with a special chip which lets the device control its temperature in high currents, says Xiaomi

    Highlights
    • Mi Car Charger Pro is available at an introductory price of Rs 799
    • Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Wireless Power Bank
    • The Mi Wireless Power Bank is available at Rs 2,499

    Xiaomi has added a new product to its wide range of electronics and launched Mi Car Charger Pro in India. The Mi Car Charger Pro has a metallic finish and it also supports dual charging. Not only this, but Xiaomi has also added the fast charging support in the new car charger. In another news, Xiaomi has also launched its 10,000mAh wireless power bank aka Mi Wireless Power Bank which supports two-way fast charging along with 18W wired charging. The launch of Mi Wireless Power Bank means we might soon see a Xiaomi smartphone with wireless charging in the Indian market and it could be the Mi 10 itself. Here are all the details about the Mi Car Charger Pro and Wireless Power Bank launched by Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro: Features, Availability and Pricing

    The Mi Charger Pro 18W launched by Xiaomi is an upgraded version of Mi Car Charger Basic. The best feature about the new model which will intrigue the customer will be two-way fast charging. Not only this, but the charger offered by Xiaomi also has an IC chip with overload and circuit protection.

    Talking about the design, Xiaomi has given a metallic finish along with a complimentary metal housing to the new car charger. The Mi Car Charger Pro rocks a special built-in chip which allows the device to control its temperature in case of high currents. As of the availability, users can visit the official website of Xiaomi and purchase the Mi Car Charger Pro. The new charger will be currently available to the users at an introductory price of Rs 799. However, the Maximum Retail Price or MRP is fixed at Rs 999.

    Mi Wireless Power Bank: Features, Availability and Pricing

    In another launch, Xiaomi unveiled its Mi Wireless Power Bank with a battery of 10,000mAh packed with 18W wired charging and two-way fast charging. The new power bank launched by Xiaomi is Qi-certified which offers USB Type-C input. It is expected that the launch of wireless power bank will make way for Xiaomi smartphones that support wireless charging in the Indian market.

    The Mi Wireless Power Bank is available on the official website of Xiaomi at a price of Rs 2,499. However, it is expected that the power bank will soon make its way in leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    1
    Pradeep

    Worth buying a Wireless powerbank, Mi car charge just a show, not worth single rupee

