Trai NTO 2.0: Coronavirus Scare to Help Broadcasters Increase Viewership

Covid-19 has been causing trouble for various industries around the globe. Government officials have already advised everyone to avoid public meetings and outdoor plans. Recently, India has surpassed approximately 120 positive cases. To ensure maximum safety, the government has already declared holidays till March 31, 2020, and has shut down malls, school, theatres and other public gatherings. However, amidst the virus threat, broadcasters will likely improve their viewership as quarantined people will rely on OTT platforms and television for their entertainment. Broadcasters are already unhappy with the new regulations which have been rolled out by Trai in the new tariff order. To get the most benefit from the present situation, a broadcaster might create smart programming strategies in the coming two or three weeks.

Broadcasters Have Enough Content to Sustain for Four Weeks

It is expected that the virus outbreak will increase the viewership of broadcasters, but on the other side, broadcasters might also exhaust their content bank after a period of three or four weeks. Yatin Balyan, who is the investment and enterprise national head of Omnicon Group media, noted that travel had been restricted and people are not venturing out because of the virus outbreak.

In the present situation, the company will have to analyse the scenario from a different perspective as it will have an adverse impact on business. Yatin also marked that broadcasters will survive the quarantine period and will deliver quality content efficiently for three to four weeks.

Many Organisations Have Announced Work from Home

Anita Nayyar, who is CEO of Havas Media Group and South East Asia, marked that the quarantine period and virus outbreak will affect all the industries which will result in a lockdown situation. To ensure maximum health and safety concern, many organisations have already announced work from home.

Also, Video service platforms and providers such as ZEE5 has postponed their shoots till the next statement from the government regarding the situation of Covid-19. Broadcasters are planning an extensive and time-intensive strategy which would ensure that people would get the best entertainment in the entire breakdown period and enjoy their time while being at home.