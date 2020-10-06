new-bsnl-bharat-fibre-plans-availability-details



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched new fibre broadband plans on October 1, 2020. The new plans are all set to compete against the popular broadband plans which are offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. BSNL launched a total of four new fibre plans – Fibre Basic (Rs 449), Fibre Value (Rs 799), Fibre Premium (Rs 999), and Fibre Ultra (Rs 1,499). These four plans are offered in various parts of India. Today, we are going to list the availability of all the newly launched plans across India.

BSNL Fibre Basic Rs 449 Plan

The ‘Fibre Basic’ plan priced at Rs 449 per month enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB (3,300GB) per month. Post consumption of FUP data, the operator restricts the speed to 2 Mbps. Let’s look at the availability of this plan across major regions of India.

Starting with the Southern region, this plan is available for the users in 6 Business Areas (BA) of Andhra Pradesh including users in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Guntur. It is also available in the Chennai circle. In the Kerala circle, the Fibre Basic plan is said to be available in two BA’s including Trivandrum and Ernakulam. The Fibre Basic plan is also offered to users in Karnataka in major cities such as Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangaluru, Dharwad, Belgavi, Shimoga, Chickmangalur and Tumkuru. In Tamil Nadu, the new Fibre Basic plan is available in Vellore, Coimbatore, and Pondicherry. However, the Fibre Basic plan currently is said to be not available in Telangana.

Coming to the Northern region, this plan is available in Jammu and Srinagar. It is also available in major cities of UP East circle such as Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, and Jhansi. For the UP West region, it is available in Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Talking about the other zones such as North East, Central India and Rest of India (ROI), this plan is available in Jharkhand in cities such as Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dumka, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and Daltonganj. The Fibre Basic plan is also said to be available in Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Gangtok, Siliguri, and Jalpaiguri, Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg. The Fibre Basic plan is also said to be available in the entire areas of Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. This plan is not available in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BSNL Fibre Value Rs 799 Plan

For the BSNL ‘Fibre Value’ plan, the user needs to pay Rs 799 per month with the plan enabling users to browse at 100 Mbps Speed till the same 3.3TB (3,300GB) monthly data. Similar to the Fibre Basic plan, the operator restricts the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 3.3TB data limit. As for availability, it is almost the same as of the BSNL ‘Fibre Basic’ plan including areas of Bihar such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Munger, Chapra, Madhubani, Bagalpur and Darbhanga. Further, the Fibre Value plan is also said to be available in Telangana. This plan is also not available for the users in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BSNL Fibre Premium Rs 999 Plan

The BSNL ‘Fibre Premium’ plan is offered to the users for Rs 999 per month. The Fibre Premium broadband plan ships with 3.3TB (3,300GB) data and 200 Mbps download and upload speeds. The speed drops to 2 Mbps after the FUP data is consumed. Crucially, the operator offers the Over-the-Top (OTT) benefit with the users receiving Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The availability is almost the same as of the above-mentioned plans. However, the operator in areas such as Chhattisgarh offers the plan only in Durg and Raipur. Further, in the North East region, the Fibre Premium plan is said to be not available in Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

BSNL Fibre Ultra Rs 1,499 Plan

The BSNL ‘Fibre Ultra’ plan is priced at Rs 1,499 per month with the plan enabling users to browse up to 300 Mbps download and upload speed till 4TB (4,000GB) data. After the FUP data is consumed, the speed drops to 4 Mbps for the users. Further, the plan also offers an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Availability for this plan is largely the same to the Fibre Premium plan.