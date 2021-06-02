Nayara Energy Choose Hughes India to Connect Retail Outlets via Satellite

Nayara Energy have announced that they will make use of Hughes India in order to connect over 3500 retail outlets of the company via satellite

    Hughes Communications India Private Limited, better known as Hughes India on announced on Wednesday that it had been selected by Nayara Energy, one of India’s largest private sector oil retailer to install, integrate and manage a satellite network solution that is spread across 3500 retail outlets.

    For those of you unaware, Hughes India is a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems which in itself is an innovator when it comes to satellite and multi-transport technologies as well as networks for a period of over 50 years and is already helping connect more than 4,000 Nayara locations.

    The new contract, which is in place for five years will nearly double the HughesON managed deployment which will also make it the largest single satellite-based network in India’s retail petroleum sector.

    What Do We Know About The Association

    Talking about this association with Hughes, Stephan Beyeler, the CMO at Nayara Energy stated that Nayara Energy is going to continue in its endeavour to deliver operational excellence across all of its businesses via robust and technologically advanced solutions combined with best-in-class processes.

    The company’s association with Hughes has been focused towards driving higher connectivity and reliability across the network of 4000+ automated retail fuel stations in the country. The coverage provided by Hughes via the critical VSAT connectivity has also proved to be of great value for the company’s franchise network.

    Furthermore, the Enterprise Business Head of Hughes India stated that the company as a whole is excited and proud of its growing association with Nayara Energy which is the largest private fuel retailer in the country. The aim is to deliver a managed, secure connectivity solution for the company’s retail automation which is also mission-critical, designed for today as well as the future.

    In case you were wondering, the software-defined satellite solution for Nayara will make use of the Hughes JUPITER™ System, which is the de-facto standard when it comes to satellite implementations worldwide with routers, gateways, and a network management system all of which are designed for high performance and efficiency.

    Hughes India has already been providing state-of-the-art infrastructure in order to meet the complex connectivity needs of major state-owned Indian oil companies that are spread across nearly 20,000 retail locations. Under separate contracts, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have been making use of JUPITER™ System technology in order to enable fast retail transactions as well as eliminate manual interference and deliver accurate, real-time data across their operations.

    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

