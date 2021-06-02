WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a New Search for Stickers Shortcut on Android

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has been working on adding new features to the platform in recent times, from playback speeds for audio messages to flash calls, encrypted chat backups and a much asked for chat migration tool to help Android and iOS users easily transfer their data to the different platforms with ease.

Now, the company seems to be in the process of rolling out a new feature that can make searching for stickers on the platform a breeze.

As per a report by WaBeta Info, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature by the name of Search for Stickers as a shortcut to select users running the Beta program, that too on Android. The feature, as the name clearly suggests, will allow users to search for the desired sticker easily.

The shortcut analyses the first word that is typed in the chat bar and tries to match the word to any of the stickers that may be saved in the user’s sticker library. If it is there, it shows a suggestion to the user and, if you tap on the emoji button in the chat bar, it can also present the stickers related to the keyword in the chat bar.

What Else Do We Know About The New Feature

The blog mentions that as of now, this feature does not support any third-party stickers, but, it does support user-created sticker packs. In the words od the blog, if a user has created some sticker pack, he or she can start supporting the new feature by the Sticker Maker Studio, with up to 3 emojis possible within the stickers to allow WhatsApp to recognise the same.

The feature has been made available for Android Version 2.21.12.1. However, as mentioned before, not all Android beta users will be given access to this new feature as the company is rolling it out to the beta users on a selective basis.

Additionally, WhatsApp also rolled out the new feature dubbed playback speed for voice messages on Android and iOS-based apps recently, with support on the Web and Desktop applications as well. In case you missed it, by making use of the feature, users can listen to voice messages at three different speeds which are 1x, 1.5x and 2x. This will save a bit of time, especially for longer audio messages.