Moto G22 Official India Launch Date is Here – Check Out Specifications and More

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

The budget-oriented device Moto G22 comes with 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display of the device provides support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on the previous renders, the smartphone has a quite premium look as it comes with a boxy design.

Highlights

  • Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.
  • Moto G22 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP camera.
  • Moto G22 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Follow Us

Moto G22

The Lenovo backed smartphone company Motorola is all set to introduce its Moto G22 smartphone in India a month after it was launched globally. The smartphone is arriving in India on April 8 and a microsite for the device has gone live on Flipkart revealing major intel. The microsite confirms that the specifications of the Moto G22 launching in India will remain unchanged. Moto G22 is a mid-range smartphone from Motorola that features a MediaTek chipset alongside a 5000mAh battery, triple cameras and more.

Moto G22 Specifications

The budget-oriented device Moto G22 comes with 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The display of the device provides support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on the previous renders, the smartphone has a quite premium look as it comes with a boxy design. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera.

Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the device can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. As far as the camera specifications are considered, Moto G22 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G22 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.  The device runs on Android 12. The other key features of the Moto G22 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, dual-SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G22 Expected Price in India

The pricing for the global Moto G22 variant starts at €169.99 which is roughly around Rs 14,000. It is to be kept in mind that the European pricing of smartphones can sometimes be higher, therefore, Moto G22 could arrive in India with a price tag of somewhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Moto G22 Official India Launch Date is Here – Check Out Specifications and More

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments