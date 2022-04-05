BSNL Offers the Most Affordable 30 Day Prepaid Plan in the Industry for Rs 16

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers the most affordable 30-day prepaid plan to users in India. The plan that I am talking about comes for Rs 16 and ships with a total validity of 30 calendar days. There are no SMS and data benefits included with this plan. BSNL on its website said this plan charges “20 paise/min on-net calls + 20 paise/min off-net calls”. If you want to keep your BSNL SIM active, this voice voucher can be a good bet. But wait, there’s more from BSNL in the 30 days category.

BSNL STV_147

If you want a solid and affordable prepaid plan from BSNL which comes with 30 days of validity, even the STV_147 is not a bad option. Particularly because it ships with both data and voice calling benefit for the users.

With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling in addition to 10GB of data and the BSNL Tunes facility. There are no SMS benefits included with this plan.

BSNL STV_247

If you can pay a little more, then you can go for the STV_247 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. This plan also bundles SMS benefits for the users. Users get 50GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with BSNL Tunes and Eros Now entertainment services.

BSNL STV_299

This is yet another exciting special tariff voucher (STV) that you can get from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. With this plan, users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The internet speed drops to 80 Kbps once the fair usage policy (FUP) data is exhausted.

These are some of the 30-day vouchers that you can take from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. At the same time, even telecom operators such as Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio have come out with prepaid plans that offer 30 and 31 days of validity.