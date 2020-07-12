Most Expensive Prepaid Plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone

Average data consumption in India has risen over the past few years. A large reason behind this is that the prepaid plans that telco offer have evolved. Now you get many advantages such as unlimited calling, unlimited data, and free SMS. The biggest thing that’s changed with prepaid plans is the way customers look at them and what they expect of those plans. Telcos offer some really expensive prepaid plans. But these plans also come with amazing benefits to justify their prices. Let’s take a look at the most expensive prepaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

Jio Rs 4,999 Plan

Reliance Jio’s most expensive prepaid plan is of Rs 4,999. But it comes with good benefits as well. First of all, it is valid for up to 360 days which is five days short of a year. It comes with 350GB unlimited data benefit. But the interesting thing is there is no data FUP limit for a day. If you wish, you can spend the whole 350GB data in one day. Along with this, you get 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. For Jio to Jio, there is unlimited calling and there is 100 SMS/day benefit as well. There is also a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 2,498 Plan

Now there is a prepaid plan from Airtel priced at Rs 5,000, but it only comes with the benefit of talktime. That is why we have not included it in the list since we are focusing on plans which provide both data and calling benefit. The Rs 2,498 plan from Airtel is a fairly new prepaid plan and comes with a benefit of 2GB daily data. Unlike Reliance Jio, there is no issue of FUP minutes for calling any other network, all the calls have unlimited calling benefit. It is valid for 365 days and there is 100 SMS/day benefit as well. Some other benefits of the plan include a free ZEE5 Premium subscription, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, and many more Airtel Thanks benefits.

Vodafone Rs 2,399 Plan

The Rs 2,399 plan is the most expensive prepaid plan you can get from Vodafone. It comes with the benefit of unlimited calling and offers 1.5GB data every day. Along with that, there is 100 SMS/day for free. The plan is valid for a total of 365 days which means a complete year. The additional benefits which you get with this plan are free subscriptions to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999. The only strange thing to notice with Vodafone is that there is no 2GB per day plan for the long term.