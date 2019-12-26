Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With VoWi-Fi and App Drawer Support

Highlights The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 11 stable update weighs 602MB in size

Redmi Note 8 Pro would be the last Xiaomi phone to get MIUI 11 update this year

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the update rollout

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has finally started receiving the MIUI 11 update. At the October 16 MIUI 11 launch event in India, Xiaomi stated the last phone to get MIUI 11 update this year in December would be the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which incidentally also happens to be the latest phone from the company. Xiaomi already rolled out MIUI 11 update to 27 Redmi, Mi and Poco smartphones and the Note 8 Pro is the 28th smartphone to get the same update. After updating their device to MIUI 11, Redmi Note 8 Pro users will be able to see features like VoWi-Fi, app drawer, new app icons, animations and so on. All the features of MIUI 11 like new sounds, Mi Share, Mi Tasks, etc. have also been added to the smartphone. The stable MIUI 11 update for the Note 8 Pro weighs 602MB in size and it’s currently rolling out in batches to the handset users in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 11 Update: What’s New?

For two months now, Xiaomi has been continuously rolling out stable MIUI 11 update to a plethora of phones. And the update brings the same features to all these smartphones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has Dark Theme since the launch itself, so the MIUI 11 update will not make a bigger difference to the users in terms of visual experience. As for other features, Xiaomi has added VoWi-Fi support and it joins other phones like Redmi K20, K20 Pro and Poco F1 in the company’s portfolio to offer VoWi-Fi support.

MIUI 11 features like video wallpaper, dynamic sounds, Mi Share, Document opening support within Mi File Manager app, updated Mi Notes and Game Turbo apps with new features onboard. Besides the new features, Xiaomi also fixed some bugs on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The company also added App Drawer to the built-in MIUI 11 launcher.

In our brief usage, the overall user interface felt smooth after the update. For example, animations and transitions very smooth on the Note 8 Pro and we did not notice any bugs so far. When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro with MIUI 10, the phone had some bugs related to the notification shade and the animations weren’t that smooth. However, these bugs have been fixed now with MIUI 11 update.

Sadly, MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 8 Pro is still based on Android 9 Pie and not Android 10. This essentially makes the Redmi K20 Pro only Xiaomi phone to move into 2020 running Android 10 in India.

As mentioned above, MIUI 11 for Note 8 Pro weighs 602MB in size, but it may differ with every user. The actual MIUI 11 version number is 11.0.3 and it runs on Android 9 Pie. The update brings November 2019 security patches to the Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Rolls Out MIUI 11 Update to 28 Smartphones

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced that it rolled out MIUI 11 update to a total of 27 smartphones within just 47 days. On October 16 alongside the Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 for the Indian market. Unlike every year, Xiaomi managed to push MIUI 11 this year faster and in the most efficient manner without any major bugs.

By rolling out the MIUI 11 update to Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi finishes 2019 on a high note. Xiaomi did not announce any plans of rolling out MIUI 11 stable update to the phones other than the said 28 ones. Next year, Xiaomi will update some phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 8 and so on to Android 10. Future Xiaomi phones like the Mi Note 10 and Redmi K30 are expected to come with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.