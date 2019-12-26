Tata Sky Subscribers Can Now Get 26 Popular Channels at Reduced Prices

Highlights Tata Sky is offering a total of 26 channels at reduced prices

Tata Sky is one of the most preferred DTH operators in India right now. Despite the company not having an Android TV-based Set-Top Box, customers are opting for Tata Sky because of its superior customer service and variety of channel packs. A few days ago, we reported that Tata Sky has reduced the prices of various curated, regional and metro packs by a small margin. Tata Sky customers who rely majorly on a-la-carte channels can avail 26 popular channels at reduced prices. For the unaware, during the festive season of Diwali, broadcasters discounted a lot of channels and the same offer hasn’t been withdrawn until now. Some of the channels which Tata Sky subscribers can avail at discounted rates are Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Asianet and so on.

26 Channels are Available at Reduced Rates on Tata Sky Platform

After the new tariff regime, DTH and Cable TV operators are required to provide a-la-carte channels at fixed rates to the subscribers. A-la-carte channels are divided into two types- paid a-la-carte and FTA a-la-carte channels. Right now, Tata Sky is providing 26 paid a-la-carte channels to the subscribers with a discount. The channels in question are Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Asianet, Asianet Movies, Star Maa, National Geographic, Star Jaisha, Star Plus, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Vijay, Vijay Super, Hungama TV, SET, Sony SAB, Colors, Colors Kannada, Sony Max, Zee Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Nat Geo World and Star Sports First.

All the Zee channels which are mentioned above usually cost Rs 22.42 per month including taxes, however, as part of this offer, they cost just Rs 14.16. Tata Sky subscribers can opt these channels via the company’s mobile app or website. Tata Sky has listed these channels on its website and it’s unknown when this offer will end. Once the offer ends, all the 26 channels will be back to their original monthly prices.

Tata Sky Providing 585 HD and SD Channels to the Users

In other news, Tata Sky is currently offering a total of 585 SD and HD channels to the users on its platform. Earlier, the number used to hover between 550-560, but Tata Sky added more channels to its portfolio. Tata Sky is providing channels from various broadcasters like Zee, Star, TV18, Sun, Sony, Discovery, Times, Raj TV, Disney, Turner, among others.

The total 585 channels include the above-mentioned discounted channel as well. As for the HD channels, Tata Sky has a total of 92 and the HD channel count decreased since we reported it last time in April 2019. Also, Tata Sky did not separate the FTA a-la-carte and paid a-la-carte channels, unlike Airtel Digital TV.

In comparison with Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky is providing the most number of channels at 585 whereas the former has a total of 569 channels. Airtel Digital TV has 307 paid a-la-carte channels and 262 of FTA a-la-carte channels, but we are not sure about any such number from Tata Sky. FTA channel list is being decided by Trai itself so the list would probably be similar on Tata Sky as well. In addition, it’s worth noting that Tata Sky has one-day lock-in period on a-la-carte channels.